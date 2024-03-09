Now, pay using UPI to Nepalese merchants

Tribune News Service

chandigarh, march 8

Indian citizens can now conduct QR-code-based UPI transactions in Nepal as NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL), the international arm of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Fonepay Payment Service Ltd, Nepal’s largest payment network, have announced that Unified Payment Interface (UPI) is now live for cross-border transactions between India and Nepal.

In its first phase, this partnership will enable Indian consumers to make instant, secure and convenient UPI payments across various business stores in Nepal.

Merchants acquired by the participating members of Fonepay Network can seamlessly accept UPI payments from Indian customers.

It marks a revolutionary shift in cross-border transactions between citizens of both countries, ushering in a new era of convenience and efficiency. This milestone not only signifies a successful partnership between two payment system operators but also symbolises a new era of digital connection and collaboration between the two friendly nations.

“This initiative not only signifies our commitment to innovating the digital payments space but also reflects our dedication to creating new avenues for trade, strengthening the bond between the two nations. We envision this partnership as a catalyst for greater financial inclusion and economic prosperity in the region,” said Ritesh Shukla, Chief Executive Officer of NIPL.

