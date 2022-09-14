NPS: Insurance regulator eases rules for pensioners

New Delhi, September 13
Insurance regulator Irdai on Tuesday said it has done away with the requirement of submitting a separate form to buy annuity from NPS proceeds at the time of retirement.
Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) said it is aimed at providing ease of doing business in insurance industry and for protection of interests of policyholders.
New guidelines
At present, NPS retirees have to submit an exit form to PFRDA and a proposal form to insurers at the time of superannuation
Now, the exit form of NPS will be treated as proposal form for purchasing annuity, thereby reducing the time and efforts of senior citizens as well as insurers
“In this direction, to bring ease of living for senior citizens, Irdai has relaxed the requirement of submitting separate proposal form for taking the immediate annuity products from proceeds of National Pension System (NPS),” Irdai said in a circular.
The Annuity Service Providers (ASPs) are insurance companies regulated by Irdai and empanelled by the PFRDA to provide the annuity to the NPS subscribers from the bouquet of annuities offered by them.
They are tasked to provide a monthly annuity pension to the subscribers. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has pension fund managers under the NPS who are tasked to invest the pension corpus of the subscribers in a judicious and prudent manner.
