NSE awaits Sebi’s green signal to start IPO process

PTI

Mumbai, April 5

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is awaiting approval from the capital markets regulator Sebi to kickstart the much-awaited Initial Public Offering (IPO) process, its MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said.

Additionally, he said retail investors should avoid trading in the high-risk-derivatives and, only informed investors should get into such markets.

When asked about NSE’s IPO plans, Chauhan on Thursday said, “We will submit a revised Draft Red Herring Prospectus as and when we get approval from Sebi”.

The rival of NSE, BSE ( formerly Bombay Stock Exchange), launched its IPO in 2017 and is currently listed on the NSE.

