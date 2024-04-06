NSE awaits Sebi’s green signal to start IPO process

Mumbai, April 5
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is awaiting approval from the capital markets regulator Sebi to kickstart the much-awaited Initial Public Offering (IPO) process, its MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said.
Additionally, he said retail investors should avoid trading in the high-risk-derivatives and, only informed investors should get into such markets.
When asked about NSE’s IPO plans, Chauhan on Thursday said, “We will submit a revised Draft Red Herring Prospectus as and when we get approval from Sebi”.
The rival of NSE, BSE ( formerly Bombay Stock Exchange), launched its IPO in 2017 and is currently listed on the NSE.
