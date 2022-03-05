NSE co-location case: Ex-CEO Chitra Ramkrishna questioned by psychologist from CFSL

CBI conducted Ramkrishna’s questioning for three days during which she allegedly did not give proper responses to the investigators

NSE co-location case: Ex-CEO Chitra Ramkrishna questioned by psychologist from CFSL

Chitra Ramkrishna. Reuters file

PTI

New Delhi, March 5

Former National Stock Exchange (NSE) CEO Chitra Ramkrishna was questioned by a senior psychologist of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), who said she was “evasive” in her responses related to the co-location scam case being probed by the CBI, officials said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted Ramkrishna’s questioning for three days during which she allegedly did not give proper responses to the investigators, the officials said.

During the hearing of Ramkrishna’s anticipatory bail application before a special CBI court here, the agency told the court that in order to extract the actual facts, the services of a senior forensic psychologist of the CFSL, CBI, New Delhi were also utilised.

“The senior forensic psychologist of the CFSL, CBI, New Delhi has observed that the applicant was evasive in her responses. She always attributed knowledge regarding matters to her lower functionaries,” the agency told the court.

On February 25, the CBI arrested former NSE group operating officer (GOO) Anand Subramanian after expanding its probe into a co-location scam in the exchange, following “fresh facts” in a SEBI report that referred to a mysterious “yogi” guiding the actions of Ramkrishna.

Ramkrishna moved an anticipatory bail application to avoid arrest, which was rejected by the special court on Saturday.

Subramanian was allegedly referred to as the “yogi” in the forensic audit, but the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), in its final report, had rejected the claim.

Ramkrishna, who succeeded former NSE CEO Ravi Narain in 2013, had appointed Subramanian as her adviser, who was later elevated as the GOO at a fat pay cheque of Rs 4.21 crore per annum.

Subramanian’s controversial appointment and later elevation, besides crucial decisions, were guided by an unidentified person, who Ramkrishna claimed was a formless mysterious “yogi” dwelling in the Himalayas, a probe into her e-mail exchanges during the SEBI-ordered audit showed.

Ramkrishna had left the NSE in December 2016.

On February 11, the SEBI charged Ramkrishna and others with alleged governance lapses in the appointment of Subramanian as the chief strategic adviser and his re-designation as GOO and advisor to the MD.

SEBI has levied a fine of Rs 3 crore on Ramkrishna, Rs 2 crore each on NSE, Subramanian, former NSE MD and CEO Ravi Narain, and Rs 6 lakh on V R Narasimhan, who was the chief regulatory officer and the compliance officer.

The CBI, which was probing the co-location scam since 2018 against a Delhi-based stock broker, swung into action after the SEBI report that showed alleged abuse of power by the then top brass of the NSE.

The agency expanded its probe and grilled Ramkrishna, Narain and Subramanian in connection with the scam.

The central probe agency booked stock broker Sanjay Gupta, the owner and promoter of Delhi-based OPG Securities Private Limited, in 2018 for allegedly making gains by getting an early access to the stock market trading system, the officials said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Sports

Aussie cricket legend Shane Warne dies at 52

2
Diaspora

3 youths from Punjab's Faridkot die in road accident in Canada

3
Nation

NMC allows Ukraine returnees to complete MBBS internship in India

4
Nation

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body in Rajasthan over 12 days

5
Trending

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'

6
Bathinda

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater 'unfit' for drinking

7
Punjab

SC shocked at 'unprecedented' HC order protecting Sumedh Saini in all future criminal cases

8
Comment

The semi-final in UP

9
World

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukraine claims ceasefire violation by Russian forces delaying Mariupol evacuation

10
Sports

Game on at Mohali on day of Kohli-mania

Don't Miss

View All
Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur; picture inside

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body over 12 days in Rajasthan
Nation

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body in Rajasthan over 12 days

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'
Trending

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'

Amritsar: Rare frescoes at Ranjit Singh’s palace still await conservation
Punjab

Rare frescoes at Maharaja Ranjit Singh's palace still await conservation

Goodbye, Shane... gone too soon
Sports

Goodbye, Shane Warne... gone too soon

If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world’s sympathy amid war with Russia?
Trending

If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world's sympathy amid war with Russia

Poll factor: Pollution board ‘goes slow’ on raids
Punjab

Poll factor: Punjab Pollution Control Board 'goes slow' on raids

Doctor density in country 5 per 10,000
Nation

Doctor density in India 5 per 10,000

Top Stories

Chanting Bharat Mata ki Jai, Ukraine students make last video before moving to border

Chanting Bharat Mata ki Jai, Ukraine students make last video before moving to Russian border

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia to punish 'fake' war news, blocks Facebook, Twitter

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukraine claims ceasefire violation by Russian forces delaying Mariupol evacuation

The ceasefire starts from 10 am Moscow time (0700 GMT)

Exploring all possible ways to evacuate Indians from Sumy: Embassy

Exploring all possible ways to evacuate Indians from Sumy: Indian Embassy in Ukraine

Sumy is one of the conflict zones witnessing intense fightin...

NMC allows foreign medical students to complete internship in India with conditions

NMC allows foreign medical students to complete internship in India with conditions

However, the Commission has said that the candidates must co...

Three Punjabis from Faridkot die in road accident in Canada

3 youths from Punjab's Faridkot die in road accident in Canada

The three have been identified as Gurinderpal Lidhar, Sunny ...

Cities

View All

Lawmaker heads to Poland, says will arrange transport

MP Gurjeet Aujla heads to Poland, says will arrange transport for Indian students in Ukraine

Rare frescoes at Maharaja Ranjit Singh's palace still await conservation

Gang of vehicle lifters busted, four arrested by Amritsar police

Guru Nanak Dev University researchers find sustainable way to degrade plastic

14 more Ukraine students back safely in Amritsar; one reaches Abohar

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater ‘unfit’ for drinking

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater 'unfit' for drinking

Out of Kharkiv, but not danger, says Mansa girl

Risking lives sole option for those stuck: Ukraine returnee

Pay 15% more for booze in Chandigarh

Pay 15% more for booze in Chandigarh

Ukraine crisis: Living in constant fear of getting killed anytime, say medicos

Chandigarh allows private schools to give 15 pc fee waiver

Students hold protest against Canadian govt

International cricket makes a comeback at PCA stadium, Mohali

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

Barely escaped death, says city youth on return from war zone

Barely escaped death, says Jalandhar youth on return from Ukraine war zone

Jalandhar youth offers free taxi service to Ukraine returnees

Training session held for counting staff in Jalandhar district

Selfie points at stinking dumps in Jalandhar

Short sagas of Partition compiled in a book

2 injured in blast while refilling fire extinguisher in Ludhiana

2 injured in blast while refilling fire extinguisher in Ludhiana

2 women, labourer held for immoral trafficking in Mandi Ahmedgarh

12 booked for bid to kill schoolboy in Ludhiana

Man duped of Rs 1.5 crore in Lamborghini deal, 3 booked in Ludhiana

Ukraine crisis: It’s second life, dream come true, unbelievable, say Students

Patiala MC seals buildings for violation of laws, but goes ‘soft’ on officials

Patiala MC seals buildings for violation of laws, but goes 'soft' on officials

Dairy-shifting project of Patiala marred by politics, Congress councillors for Vigilance probe

Ukraine crisis: Get kids out of war zone first, Centre urged

Patiala: 3 held with 280-kg poppy husk

Students hold protest, seek representation for Punjab in BBMB