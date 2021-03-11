Number of currency notes in circulation rise by over 600 cr

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 27

Despite the Modi government’s accent on digitisation, the total value of all currency notes in circulation rose to Rs 31.05 lakh crore at the end of March 2022 from Rs 28.27 lakh crore at the end of March 2021.

The total number of currency notes of all denominations in circulation rose by over 600 crore to 13,053 crore at the end of March 2022 from 12,437 crore at the end of March 2021.

The biggest rise was in the number of Rs 500 denomination notes in circulation which rose by 687 crore to 4,554.68 crore at the end of March this year as against 3,867.90 crore in the year-ago period.

The number of bank notes of Rs 2,000 denomination has steadily declined to 214 crore or 1.6% of the total currency notes in circulation at the end of March this year. In value terms too, Rs 2,000 denomination notes dipped from 22.6% to 13.8% in March 2022.