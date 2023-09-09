Nvidia partners with Reliance, TCS for AI infra

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 8

US technology firm Nvidia on Friday announced partnerships with Reliance Industries and Tata Group to build artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in India. It will provide computing power to Reliance required for building cloud AI infrastructure platform while Jio will manage, maintain the infrastructure and oversee customer engagement.

Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), in partnership with Nvidia, will build and process generative AI apps and a supercomputer, the two companies said in a statement. TCS will also upskill its 6,00,000 workforce by leveraging the partnership.

Globally, Nvidia has a near-monopoly on the computing systems used to power services such as ChatGPT and OpenAI's blockbuster generative AI chatbot.

#Artificial Intelligence AI