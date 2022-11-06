Ola Electric to touch production of 10 lakh units by November 2023

New Delhi, November 6
Ola Electric will touch cumulative production of 10 lakh units by November 2023, according to a new set of numbers shared by its founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.
Earlier the company had said it has the current capacity of 20 lakh units per annum at its factory and it would be exhausted in the next six to eight months.
“Our cumulative production numbers: Dec 2021: 0; Nov 2022: 1,00,000; Nov 2023: 10,00,000; Nov 2024: 1,00,00,000.. This is the journey to #EndICEAge by 2025,” Aggarwal said in a tweet on Friday.
