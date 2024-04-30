Ola Mobility CEO quits, firm to cut10-15% staff

New Delhi, April 29
Ride-hailing company Ola Mobility CEO Hemant Bakshi has resigned from the company within four months of joining it, according to sources privy to the development.
Sources also said the company is planning to lay off 10-15 per cent employees. “Hemant Bakshi has resigned from the company with immediate effect. Ola Cabs division might lay off 10-15 per cent employees," a source said. Bakshi had joined the company in January, 2024.
Another source said the company had around 900 people in the Ola Cabs division in January and the lay-off might impact 90-140 people.
When contacted, Ola declined to offer any comment on the information. Ola Mobility, the ride-hailing division, had reported a narrowing of loss to Rs 1,082.56 crore in financial year 2023. It had a loss of Rs 3,082.42 crore in fiscal year 2021-22.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand suspends licence of 14 products made by Ramdev’s firm Patanjali
Drug regulator took action over misleading ads
Delhi Police call Telangana CM Revanth Reddy over Amit Shah's fake video
PM says Opposition trying to instigate people, vitiate atmos...