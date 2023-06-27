Omaxe project in Ludhiana

Omaxe has launched a luxury housing project — Royal Cassia — at Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana. As many as 120 units will be developed under the project.

Recognition for NMIMS’ SBM

The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International has recognised NMIMS' School of Business Management (SBM) for their innovative ‘We Care: Civic Engagement Internship programme.’

Allen honours meritorious students

Allen Career Institute recently honoured its meritorious students with cash prizes in Chandigarh who secured top ranks in JEE (Main), JEE (Advanced) and NEET (UG) examinations. Naveen Maheshwari, director, Allen, was also present.

21 surgeries at Jammu Hospital

Jammu Hospital, Jalandhar, recently organised bariatric surgery training event. Led by Dr GS Jammu, the event witnessed 21 surgeries in two days.

CME at New Ruby Hospital

Dr SPS Grover, director, New Ruby Hospital, Jalandhar, recently conducted a CME for doctors of Jalandhar, Phagwara and Kapurthala regarding the management of high cholesterol, lipids and blood pressure.

New course at Aryans

Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, will start Bachelor of Physiotherapy course from the session 2023-24. A helpline for candidates who wish to apply for the same has also been launched.

Renault dealership in Amritsar

Renault India has inaugurated its dealership in Amritsar. This strategic expansion reaffirms Renault's commitment to serving customers across the country and strengthening its presence in Punjab.

Fiitjee students shine again

Students of Fiitjee Chandigarh have excelled once again by displaying excellent results in JEE Advanced 2023. Kritin Gupta, a student of the institute, has secured AIR 32.

HP’s new line-up of laptops

HP has announced its latest line-up of Omen & Victus gaming devices. The new range includes OMEN Transcend 16, OMEN 16, and Victus 16 laptops.

Conclave for counsellors

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala, recently held Educators for Excellence-Counsellors' Conclave. Counsellors from schools from various cities attended the conclave.

Heart valve surgery at Paras

Comprehensive heart valve treatments are now available at Paras Health, Panchkula. Dr HK Bali, chairman, cardiac sciences, said they have done quite a few 'valve in valve' TAVI procedures with good results.

Sushma’s zero pre-EMI offer

Sushma Group has introduced a ‘Zero Pre-EMI’ offer. Under the offer, the Group will take care of the interest on home loans until possession, providing a significant relief to homebuyers.

Punjab FDA gets SFSI’s rank 2

Punjab's Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has achieved second rank in the State Food Safety Index (SFSI). Punjab's FDA Commissioner Dr Abhinav Trikha termed it as a testament of FDA’s unwavering dedication and hard work.

Special procedure at Park Hospital

Park Hospital, Mohali, recently conducted an advanced stroke super-selective endovascular procedure of the brain under Dr Gaurav Kumar Dhawan.

Axis Nifty IT Index Fund

Axis MF has launched a new fund offer for Axis Nifty IT Index Fund - an open-ended index fund tracking the Nifty IT TRI. Hitesh Das would be managing the fund.

Godrej’s bio-stimulant Double

Godrej Agrovet has announced that its bio-stimulant, Double, has completed 25 years of enabling better yield for Indian farmers. It has so far treated Rs 3 crore acres of farmland.