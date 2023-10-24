OnePlus foldable smartphone

Reliance Digital has started pre-booking for Oneplus Open foldable smartphone. Special benefits include free OnePlus Buds Pro 2, exciting exchange offers, accidental protection plan, and no-cost EMIs.

Škoda Auto India milestone

Škoda Auto India has achieved a milestone of expanding its network to 250 customer touchpoints across India.

P&SB revises lending rates

Punjab and Sind Bank (P&SB) has revised marginal cost of fund-based lending rates (MCLR) with effect from October 16.

New HUDCO chairman & MD

Sanjay Kulshrestha has joined as the chairman & managing director of HUDCO. He has over 32 years of experience in infrastructure financing.

Principals’ conclave held

CT University recently hosted the Principals Conclave & Leadership Summit 2.0 as part of its ongoing CT Parent Student Connect Programme.

Sunder Jewellers’ collection

Sunder Jewellers has introduced ‘Charizma’ collection of IGI-certified diamonds comprising necklaces, earrings, bracelets, pendants and rings.

LG Best Shop in Patiala

LG Electronics has relaunched Best Shop EKO Vision at Dharampura Bazar, Patiala. It was inaugurated by Navneet Karkara, Regional Business Head- Punjab.

New Decathlon store

Decathlon has unveiled a new flagship store in Zirakpur. It is twice as big as the old one, with 3,300 sq mt of store space.

BlueStone’s ‘Big Gold Upgrade’

BlueStone has launched ‘The Big Gold Upgrade’. The brand is committed to delivering design-led creations.

Mountain Dew’s challenge

Mountain Dew has launched ‘DarrNuDarra’ challenge with singer Guru Randhawa. It encourages people to face fears head-on and align with the Mountain Dew's philosophy.

Lifebuoy, Imagimake in pact

Lifebuoy has collaborated with toy design company Imagimake to launch awareness about the hand hygiene.

Glenmark drug for diabetes

Glenmark Pharma has launched a first triple-drug fixed-dose combination for diabetes under the brand name Zita.

Campus Activewear’s meet

Campus Activewear recently hosted its annual retailers’ meet at Barnala. It was attended by over 300 retailers.

IELTS 18 study resources

Cambridge University Press & Assessment has launched IELTS 18 study resources, a milestone for students striving for excellence.

Kalyan Jewellers’ store

Kalyan Jewellers has opened a showroom in Barnala. This is the company's 8th showroom in Punjab.

HDFC Bank’s CSR initiative

HDFC Bank, under its CSR initiative Parivartan, has announced that Mohi Kalan, a village in Patiala district, has been recognised as the cleanest village in the district.

Tata AIA Life’s campaign

Tata AIA Life has launched a new brand positioning theme ‘Har Waqt Ke Liye Taiyaar’, focusing on worry-free life.

Racold next-gen water heaters

Racold has launched a premium range of water heaters to cater to evolving needs of customers.

HDFC Bank unveils XpressWay

HDFC Bank has launched XpressWay — a digital platform offering customers to experience the fastest way to bank.

‘Brain of Himachal’ contest

Aspire Academy, Shimla, recently held 'Brain of Himachal-2023' contest. As many as 15,275 students participated.