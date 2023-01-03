 ONGC, Indian Oil, Power Grid top profit-making PSUs in FY22 : The Tribune India

ONGC, Indian Oil, Power Grid top profit-making PSUs in FY22

Net profit of profit-making CPSEs stood at Rs 2.64 lakh-crore in FY 2021-22 against Rs 1.89 lakh-crore in previous fiscal, up 39.85 per cent

Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file



PTI

New Delhi, January 3

The net profit of operating public sector enterprises jumped 50.87 per cent to Rs 2.49 lakh-crore during 2021-22, with ONGC, Indian Oil Corp, Power Grid, NTPC and SAIL emerging as the top five performers, according to a government survey.

The net profit of operating central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) stood at Rs 1.65 lakh-crore in the previous fiscal.

The Public Enterprises Survey 2021-22 also revealed that the net loss of loss-making CPSEs narrowed to Rs 0.15 lakh-crore in FY 2021-22 from Rs 0.23 lakh crore in FY 2020-21, showing a decrease of 37.82 per cent.

Major loss-making CPSEs include Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), Mahanagar Telecom Nigam Ltd (MTNL), Air India Assets Holding Ltd, Eastern Coalfields Ltd and Alliance Air Aviation Ltd.

“Total gross revenue from the operations of operating CPSEs during FY 2021-22 was Rs 31.95 lakh-crore as against Rs 24.08 lakh-crore in FY 2020-21, showing an increase of 32.65 per cent,” it said.

Dividend declared by operating CPSEs in FY 2021-22 stood at Rs 1.15 lakh crore, as against Rs 0.73 lakh crore in FY21, up 57.58 per cent.

The survey attributed the revenue rise in FY 2021-22 to better performance by the petroleum (refinery and marketing), crude oil and transport, and logistics segments.

Among the sectors, manufacturing, processing and generation sector continues to command the highest share, followed by services, and mining and exploration.

Three cognate groups—petroleum (refinery and marketing), trading and marketing, and power generation—together contributed 69.08 per cent to the gross revenues in FY 2021-22.

The net profit of profit-making CPSEs stood at Rs 2.64 lakh-crore in FY 2021-22 against Rs 1.89 lakh-crore in the previous fiscal, up 39.85 per cent. The top five CPSEs with the highest net profits were ONGC, Indian Oil Corporation, Power Grid Corporation of India, NTPC and Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), the survey said.

The contribution of all CPSEs to the central exchequer by way of excise duty, custom duty, GST, corporate tax, interest on central government loans, dividend, and other duties and taxes stood at Rs 5.07 lakh crore in FY 2021-22, as against Rs 4.97 lakh crore in FY 2020-21, showing an increase of 2.14 per cent.

The top five CPSEs contributing to the central exchequer were Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

Besides, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) expenditure of all CSR eligible CPSEs (160) stood at Rs 4,600 crore in FY 2021-22 compared to Rs 4,483 crore in FY-21, up 2.61 per cent.

The top five CPSEs contributing the highest under CSR were ONGC, NTPC, Indian Oil Corporation, NMDC and Power Grid, the survey added.

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

