 Online gamers urge finance minister to reduce 28 per cent GST on online gaming : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • Online gamers urge finance minister to reduce 28 per cent GST on online gaming

Online gamers urge finance minister to reduce 28 per cent GST on online gaming

The association also pitched for making a distinction between games of chance like gambling and games of skill like gaming

Online gamers urge finance minister to reduce 28 per cent GST on online gaming

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, August 1

Online gamers’ association on Tuesday requested finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for a reduction of 28 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST), saying high taxation would lead to mushrooming of illegal gaming firms.

Gamers from Tier II and Tier III cities under the aegis of 'Indian Gamers United' in an open letter to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that high taxation will push the gamers towards illegal and offshore platforms where no tax is payable but will put the gamers into a very high risk.

The association also pitched for making a distinction between games of chance like gambling and games of skill like gaming.

Gaming is a skill-based activity and cannot be clubbed together with games of luck like gambling and horse racing so taxation requires a relook and making it tax friendly, 'Indian Gamers United' said in a statement.

Since several of these games come with the option to earn monetary rewards, this is giving rise to a segment where young people are using their gaming skills to earn money in their free time and becoming part of the gig economy, it said.

An unviable rate of GST at the rate of 28 per cent on online games will have adverse impact on this growing industry, it said.

Meanwhile, the GST Council in its meeting on Wednesday will decide on modalities for implementing a 28 per cent Goods and Services Tax on online gaming, casino and horse racing.

In its 50th meeting earlier this month, the Council headed by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman decided to levy the maximum 28 per cent tax on the full face value of bets in online gaming, casinos and horse racing.

The decision of the Council evoked criticism from the online gaming industry. Following this, minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the GST Council should reconsider its decision.

"We are still in the early stages of developing a sustainable and permissible online gaming framework. Once this framework is established, we will approach the GST Council and request their reconsideration based on the new regulatory guidelines," Chandrasekhar had said.

However, revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra had said that the GST Council has taken a unanimous decision to impose a 28 per cent tax on online gaming, casino and horse racing based on the recommendation of the Group of Ministers (GoM).

The GoM had extensive consultations with all stakeholders from online gaming, casino, horse racing, etc. and arrived at this taxation.

"I really doubt (it) because this decision has been unanimous and the decision has been taken as I mentioned after due consultation and deliberation. So, I don't think there is any chance of a review as early as this," Malhotra had said.  

#Goods and Services Tax GST #Nirmala Sitharaman

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Nuh violence spreads to Gurugram; situation under control, says DC

2
Haryana

Delhi-Gurugram eway blocked, residents oppose VVIP protocol

3
Diaspora

Indian-origin man Simranjit Singh pleads guilty to human trafficking from Canada to US

4
Haryana

Curfew imposed in Haryana's Nuh, minister says violence engineered by someone who wanted to disturb peace

5
Nation

Manipur video 'horrendous', don't want state police to handle it: Supreme Court

6
Entertainment

Gippy Grewal welcomes Sanjay Dutt to Punjabi cinema with 'Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi'

7
Delhi

Friends, colleagues fondly remember 'stylish Sardarni' art historian Kavita Singh

8
Haryana

Nuh violence spills over to Gurugram as religious place set on fire, man shot dead

9
Jalandhar

Jalandhar: 2 women caught on camera selling drugs, video goes viral

10
Musings

The village with the ‘pool’

Don't Miss

View All
200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

Top News

Manipur video: Supreme Court asks CBI not to proceed with recording statements of women

It appears there was a breakdown of constitutional machinery in Manipur, says Supreme Court; summons state DGP

Tells him to personally appear before it on Monday at 2pm to...

Mallikarjun Kharge seeks time from President Murmu on behalf of opposition to discuss Manipur issue

Lok Sabha to take up no-confidence motion on August 8; Kharge seeks appointment with President to raise Manipur issue

Congress boycotts Business Advisory Committee meeting of Lok...

Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre

Curfew imposed in Haryana's Nuh, minister says violence engineered by someone who wanted to disturb peace

Four people killed and several others injured in Nuh

Nuh violence spills over to Gurugram as religious place set on fire, man shot dead

Nuh violence spills over to Gurugram as religious place set on fire, man shot dead

The police so far have rounded up 5 people from Tigra villag...

Govt tables National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha

Govt tables National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha

The proposed legislation received the nod of the Union Cabin...


Cities

View All

Sutlej reverting to its previous course

Sutlej reverting to its previous course

Registering property to cost more as stamp duty set to go up by 15%

SGPC-union stalemate continues

Shaheed Udham Singh remembered

Batala minor student raped by staff member

At 63.59MW, Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power generation

At 63.59MW, Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power generation

NIA raids house of KTF operative Paramjit Pamma in Mohali

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

July rain breaches 22-year record in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Rain effect: Delhi’s July air best in 5 years

Rain effect: Delhi’s July air best in 5 years

ED raids premises of Hero Motocorp's Pawan Munjal in money-laundering case

Man puts unemployed wife on payroll for 10 years, cheats firm of Rs 4.2 crore

Delhi cops bust fake call centre duping US citizens

Jalandhar dist admn’s failure to plug two bundh breaches angers villagers

Jalandhar district admn’s failure to plug two bundh breaches angers villagers

2 Nakodar village women caught selling drugs on camera

Gang duping NRIs through fake marriage profiles busted in Jalandhar

Flood destruction: BKU to protest against Punjab govt, hold rally in Chandigarh on Aug 5

Sanitation goes for a toss at Civil Hospital as Health Department looks other way

ED conducts raids against Hero Motocorp executive chairperson Pawan Munjal

ED raids premises of Hero Motocorp's Pawan Munjal in money-laundering case

New urban estate to come up over 1,600 acres in city

Veggie prices head north, hit common man's budget

GLADA demolishes 3 illegal colonies

MP Arora calls on PM Modi, pledges help for TB-free India

Patiala shopkeeper consumes poisonous substance in MC office after accusing officials of harassment

Patiala shopkeeper consumes poisonous substance in MC office after accusing officials of harassment

Patiala MC begins drive to remove stray cattle

Rs 90-cr bus stand to come up at Devigarh

Unable to pay fee, student kills self

Two-day cultural extravaganza concludes on musical note