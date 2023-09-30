 Online gaming companies to collect 28% on full bet value, offshore platforms to be GST registered from October 1 : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • Online gaming companies to collect 28% on full bet value, offshore platforms to be GST registered from October 1

Online gaming companies to collect 28% on full bet value, offshore platforms to be GST registered from October 1

Host of online gaming, like Dream11, and casino operator, like Delta Corp, have received GST show cause notices in this month for alleged short payment of taxes

Online gaming companies to collect 28% on full bet value, offshore platforms to be GST registered from October 1

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, September 30

From October 1, online gaming companies will charge 28 per cent GST on full value of bets, while offshore platforms too would be required to have GST registration to operate in India.

The finance ministry late on Friday notified October 1 as the appointed date for the amended provisions in Central GST and Integrated GST laws to come into effect.

E-gaming companies, however, flagged that since many states are yet to pass amendments in their respective State GST (SGST) laws, this notification by the union government in CGST and IGST laws will create confusion.

According to the changes to the Central GST Act, online gaming, casinos and horse racing will henceforth be treated as “actionable claims” similar to lottery, betting and gambling and subject to 28 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on full face value of bets.

The amendments to Integrated GST (IGST) Act makes it mandatory for offshore online gaming platforms to take registration in India and pay 28 per cent tax in accordance with the domestic law.

The amendments will also provide for blocking access to online gaming platforms located overseas in case of failure to comply with registration and tax payment provisions.

In its meetings in July and August, the GST Council, comprising finance ministers of Centre and states, had approved amendments to the law to include online gaming, casinos and horse racing as taxable actionable claims, and clarified that such supplies would attract 28 per cent tax on full bet value.

Parliament last month passed amendments to the Central GST and Integrated GST laws to give effect to the Council’s decision. Following that, rules for valuation by these companies were also notified on September 6.

The finance ministry has now notified that October 1 will be the appointed date for implementation of these provisions.

In a letter to Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra, All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) sought to know that with around 15 states yet to make changes to their respective State GST laws, what would be GST treatment that ought to be adopted by online gaming companies registered in those states in relation to deposits received from players of those states.

It requested the Centre to “reconsider these notifications and suspend them till all the states pass their respective amendments, in line with the scheme of GST and the judgment of the Supreme Court of India and in the meanwhile, address the aforesaid issues vide necessary clarifications so that at an operational level, the industry has some clarity and can accordingly align its processes and technology.”

EY Tax Partner Saurabh Agarwal said online gaming companies will also need to create a data repository to store customer information and other data required for undertaking GST compliances in India for a specified period of time.

“It is important for online money gaming companies to comply with the new GST regulations in order to avoid any penalties in the future,” Agarwal said.

KPMG Indirect Tax Head & Partner, Abhishek Jain said with the said provisions being made effective from October 1, industry needs to ensure appropriate readiness for adoption of the revised taxation.

“While most provisions for the revised taxability have been notified, ambiguity on certain matters continue including classification of the supplies made, time of supply, transition provisions, etc,” Jain said.

AIGF Spokesperson said the central government has notified the applicability of the new GST regime for online gaming from October 1, 2023. However, it seems that multiple states have not passed the amendment to their State GST Act.

“This is creating a conundrum where the online gaming companies in such states will have to charge CGST but not SGST. At the same time in states where the amendment has been done, both CGST and SGST will be charged.

“In this light the industry is hoping that the government will take cognizance of the situation and allow reasonable time to the industry for transition,” the AIGF spokesperson said.

The GST Council in its meeting in August had decided that the amended provision to classify these supplies as actionable claims and clarifying the taxation provisions would come into effect from October 1.

A review of the implementation was proposed to be carried out after six months, which is April 2024.

A host of online gaming, like Dream11, and casino operator, like Delta Corp, have received GST show cause notices in this month for alleged short payment of taxes.

Separately, a show cause notice was sent to GamesKraft in September last year for alleged GST evasion of Rs 21,000 crore.

While the Karnataka High Court has ruled in favour of the company, the Centre in July filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court. While staying the HC order, the Supreme Court listed the matter for next hearing on October 10.

#Goods and Services Tax GST

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Amid India-Canada row, Indian envoy to UK prevented from entering Scotland gurdwara

2
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

3
Punjab

Sikh granthi makes history, offers prayers to start proceedings of US House of Representatives

4
India

Problem is with 'permissive' Canadian attitude to terrorists: Jaishankar

5
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra’s love song for husband Raghav Chadha melts his heart, ‘I am truly overwhelmed’

6
Punjab

Grenade used for attack on Punjab Police's Mohali headquarters was for Sidhu Moosewala; Khalistani terrorist Rinda had supplied it

7
Punjab

Punjab MLA Sukhpal Khaira’s arrest condemnable, it won’t affect INDIA bloc: Congress

8
Comment NOUS INDICA

Why Punjab disbelieves its cops

9
Amritsar

Farmers in Amritsar continue Rail Roko agitation on day 3

10
India

Father of accused held for rape of 12-year-old girl in Ujjain seeks death penalty for son

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

RBI extends deadline to exchange, deposit Rs 2,000 notes till October 7

RBI extends deadline to exchange, deposit Rs 2,000 notes till October 7

Public has returned Rs 3.42 lakh crore or 96 per cent of the...

Amidst India-Canada row, Indian envoy to UK prevented from entering Scotland gurdwara

Amid India-Canada row, Indian envoy to UK prevented from entering Scotland gurdwara

This comes amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada ov...

India raises with UK denial of envoy’s entry into Scotland gurdwara

India raises with UK denial of envoy's entry into Scotland gurdwara

Doraiswami was on Friday stopped by a few radicals from ente...

Governments will have to talk to each other and see how they take it forward: Jaishankar on India-Canada row

Governments will have to talk to each other and see how they take it forward: Jaishankar on India-Canada row

Was speaking to Indian journalists in Washington

Grenade used for attack on Punjab Police's Mohali headquarters was for Sidhu Moosewala; Khalistani terrorist Rinda had supplied it

Grenade used for attack on Punjab Police's Mohali headquarters was for Sidhu Moosewala; Khalistani terrorist Rinda had supplied it

Rinda died due to alleged drug overdose at a military hospit...


Cities

View All

Rail Roko protest hits hard vendors at city rly station

Rail Roko protest hits hard vendors at city rly station

Over 25 trains stay cancelled

Cleanliness, choked sewers major issues in Ward No.80

Three held in murder attempt case; 2 pistols, scooter recovered

Losses mount as Metro buses still off road

20-year-old youth killed in Punjab’s Muktsar; youth takes responsibility by waving sword in video

20-year-old youth killed in Punjab's Muktsar; youth takes responsibility by waving sword in video

Traffic goes for a toss as farmers block NH at Lalru

Traffic goes for a toss as farmers block NH at Lalru

Immigration racket busted, duped people of Rs 35 crore

Drug Control Officer booked in graft case

DAV College student Palak does city proud

Man held for molesting minor sisters

Delhi unveils anti-pollution plan, 13 hotspots identified

Delhi unveils anti-pollution plan, 13 hotspots identified

Delhi jewellery shop heist solved, two held

Massive fire at Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi

Rush for plastic surgery at India’s first trans-OPD

Four police stations to get new buildings in Gurugram

Administration to seal Phagwara sugar mill for non-payment of cane growers’ dues

Administration to seal Phagwara sugar mill for non-payment of cane growers’ dues

Huge quantity of plastic carry bags seized from two factories in Jalandhar

Sukhpal Khaira’s arrest: Bholath MLA not new to run-ins with law enforcement agencies

Eight booked on charge of former sarpanch’s murder

Woman murdered in Kartarpur

Traffic police to deploy speed radars on mishap-prone roads

Traffic police to deploy speed radars on mishap-prone roads

Vendor gets 20-year RI for raping minor

Train services remain hit as farmers’ protest enters Day 2

Three arrested for brutally killing man in Machhiwara

11-yr jail in drug case

Development Authority rejects 212 illegal colonies

Development Authority rejects 212 illegal colonies

Minister visits Aviation Club

Punjabi varsity students protest, seek release of re-evaluation results

Blood donation drive in college

4 peddlers land in police net