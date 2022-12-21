Over 30 electric vehicle makers to take part in Auto Expo

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, December 20

Electric vehicles and alternate fuel-based mobility are likely to be the cynosure of auto enthusiasts at the 16th edition of Auto Expo-The Motor Show 2023 — scheduled to be held from January 13 to 18 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida — as some of the established carmakers have decided to stay away from the show.

Carbon neutral offerings Our showcase will highlight Maruti Suzuki’s commitment towards cleaner, greener, sustainable and carbon neutral offerings for tomorrow. We are confident our product range will capture the imagination of enthusiasts. Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki

According to organisers, over 30 electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, comprising two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler makers, will showcase their products at the Expo.

“This year, we have a large number of pure EV players. Overall, 30 EV companies are participating. The Expo will provide a platform for companies to showcase advancement in new generation electrified technologies and help consumers know how the auto industry has geared up for transformation of mobility that will be carbon benign and safe. There will also be a special focus on ethanol,” said Rajesh Menon, Director General, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Besides the EV makers, the event will see participation from auto majors such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors, Kia, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and MG Motor. In addition to this, commercial vehicle manufacturers such as Ashok Leyland, JBM Auto, SML Isuzu and VE Commercial Vehicles besides a large number of startups and other charging infrastructure providers would showcase their offerings.

The expo, being organised after three years, will witness the absence of passenger vehicle manufacturers such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Skoda, Volkswagen and Renault. Luxury carmakers such as Mercedes Benz, BMW and Audi are also not participating.

Maruti to display 16 models