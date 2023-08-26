Over 50 crore Jan Dhan accounts opened in past 9 years, total deposits cross Rs 2 lakh crore

New Delhi, August 26
More than 50.09 crore accounts have been opened under the PM Jan Dhan Yojana in the last nine years and the deposit balance swelled to over Rs 2.03 lakh crore, the Finance Ministry said on Saturday.
The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) was launched on August 28, 2014, with the aim to provide universal banking services through the opening of zero-balance bank accounts for every unbanked household, based on the guiding principles of banking the unbanked, securing the unsecured and funding the unfunded.
Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi said 33.98 crore RuPay cards were issued to PMJDY account holders as of August 2023, up from 13 crore at the end of March 2015.
“Currently there are 225 crore bank accounts in the country. The data shows that many people have more than one bank account. Overall in terms of account opening, we are nearing saturation,” Joshi said.
He said the zero balance accounts under Jan Dhan yojana have reduced to 8 per cent of total accounts as of August 2023, from 58 per cent in March 2015.
“We have successfully achieved the 50 crore account opening mark in August. On an average 2.5-3 crore JDY accounts have been opened every year,” Joshi said on the eve of Jan Dhan Yojana completing 9 years on August 28.
The average deposits in Jan Dhan accounts have increased from Rs 1,065 as of March 2015 to Rs 4,063 in August 2023, an increase of 3.8 times. 56 per cent of the Jan Dhan account holders are women and 67 per cent of the total accounts are in rural and semi-urban areas.
Some of the features of PMJDY are, one Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) account to every unbanked adult, overdraft limit of Rs 10,000, and a free Rupay debit card with inbuilt accident insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh (Rs 1 lakh for accounts opened before August 28, 2018).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chandrayaan-3: New video shows Pragyan rover roaming around ‘Shiv Shakti’ point to unravel lunar secrets
Earlier in the day, PM Modi said touchdown spot of Vikram la...
3.5 crore Punjabis know how to fight back when suppressed, says CM Bhagwant Mann following governor's threat
Says he has already replied to most of the governor's questi...
Two Chandrayaan-3 mission objectives achieved, in-situ scientific experiments on lunar surface underway: ISRO
The national space agency says all payloads of Chandrayaan-3...
Muzaffarnagar schoolteacher booked under bailable charges in slap video case; Opposition slams BJP over 'hate politics'
The action comes a day after a video showing a teacher askin...
Video: 9 die as train's coach catches fire in Tamil Nadu's Madurai; authorities blame 'illegal cylinder' for blaze
The passengers of the private party coach had arrived from U...