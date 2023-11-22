Over Rs 9,300 crore FEMA notice against Byju’s

PTI

New Delhi, November 21

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has issued a foreign exchange violation show- cause notice of more than Rs 9,300 crore against edtech major Byju's and its CEO and co-founder Raveendran Bjyu. The notice has been issued to the registered company of Byju's — Think & Learn Pvt Ltd — and Raveendran under FEMA.

