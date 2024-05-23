OYO may raise equity at $4 billion valuation

PTI

New Delhi, May 22

Travel tech platform OYO, which is preparing to launch its maiden public issue, is likely to raise equity funds from institutional investors at a valuation of USD 3-4 billion, its founder Ritesh Agarwal told employees on Wednesday, according to sources.

The IPO-bound firm had its maiden net profitable year in FY24 when it posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 99.6 crore ($12 million). The company registered a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 100 crore in the March quarter.