Pandemic fails to dampen the spirit of switchgear market

Pandemic fails to dampen the spirit of switchgear market

Surge in construction activities and rapid pace of electrification fuelled by government-sponsored schemes contributes to the growing demand for switchgear. Photo credit: iStock

Vijay C Roy 
Chandigarh, February 28

The one industry to buck the general devastation caused by the Covid pandemic is that of switchgears—manufacturers are reporting 10-15 per cent growth in the financial year 2020-21.  

According to industry, initially when there was lockdown the industry suffered, but once the lockdown was lifted there was unprecedented demand for Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCB), Moulded Case Circuit Breakers (MCCB), and Residual Current Circuit Breaker (RCCB) as construction sector and electrification gathered pace. 

Protection devices like MCB, RCCB are very essential parts of the electrical installation circuit to safeguard from any short circuit and overload. While MCB cuts off the main power supply preventing overload, RCCB provides protection against earth leakage in the circuit.   

According to Manoj Kumar Chaudhary, Founder & Director, Vensor Electricals Pvt. Ltd, surge in construction activities and rapid pace of electrification fuelled by government-sponsored schemes—including Smart Cities, Make in India, Digital India, Integrated Power Development Scheme, and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, among others—has increased the demand for switchgear. 

The target of state governments to deliver electricity in remote areas has increased the investments in the sector facilitating the expansion of the allied industry as well.

“These factors have pushed the appliance market of which switchgear is a major one and led to a growth of 10-15 per cent,” he added. 

As per a report by Research and Market, a market research firm, the Indian switchgear market is expected to reach US $3.7 billion by 2022. As switchgear is installed in residential, commercial, industrial, and utility applications, the industry will meet the projected growth figures. 

With the swift pace of urbanisation and industrialisation, the Indian switchgear market is expected to flourish over the period in sync with the increasing electricity demand. Besides, the need for smart appliances to make the entire system sustainable has increased the demand for switchgear that is safe and energy-efficient. Infrastructure boost and a thriving business environment will further push the market this year. 

The Indian switchgear market is already making sustained gains and is expected to flourish over the forecast period with rapid population growth, urbanisation, and industrialisation, which is increasing the demand for electricity, according to Chaudhary.   

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

West cuts Russia off SWIFT, India explores alternatives

2
Trending

World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine

3
Haryana

3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death

4
Nation ukraine crisis

'Will help stranded neighbours too', says PM Modi; speaks to Romanian, Slovak counterparts, thanks them for rescue assistance

5
Himachal

Parwanoo-Shimla four-laning: Little progress, infra firm loses Kaithlighat-Dhalli road project

6
World

Ceasefire talks held at Belarus border as Ukrainian civilians die in Russian assaults

7
Chandigarh

Virat Kohli makes young fans' day with autographs at Mohali

8
World

US expands interview waiver for visa seekers

9
Trending

This was Shah Rukh Khan's advice to Deepika Padukone when the actor was told to get breast implants at 18 years as she entered Bollywood

10
Nation

Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till further orders: DGCA

Don't Miss

View All
‘Nuclear war’ trends on twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces
World

'Nuclear war' trends on Twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces

As Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, here are 5 genuine nuclear dangers for us all
World

As Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, here are 5 genuine nuclear dangers for us all

World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine
Trending

World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine

A shelling, a young girl, and hopeless moments in a Ukrain hospital
World

A shelling, a young girl, and hopeless moments in a Ukraine hospital

3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death
Haryana

3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death

Kohli makes young fans’ day with autographs at Mohali
Chandigarh

Virat Kohli makes young fans' day with autographs at Mohali

Taxi drivers cancel rides on this stretch in peak hours
Chandigarh

Taxi drivers cancel rides on Chandigarh-Zirakpur stretch in peak hours

Asia’s biggest wetland on ventilator
Punjab

Asia's biggest wetland Keshopur chamb on ventilator

Top Stories

PM chairs meet on Ukraine; ministers likely to travel to Ukraine neighbourhood to lead evacuation

'Will help stranded neighbours too', says PM Modi; speaks to Romanian, Slovak counterparts, thanks them for rescue assistance

4 ministers to lead evacuations from Ukraine; PM chairs two ...

Ukrainian delegation for talks with Russia arrives in Belarus

Ceasefire talks held at Belarus border as Ukrainian civilians die in Russian assaults

Russia has cities in its sights but progress is slow; Presid...

Indian economy grows by 5.4 per cent in October-December

India’s GDP grows 5.4 pc in Q3; remains world’s fastest growing major economy

National Statistical Office in its second advance estimates ...

India to send humanitarian assistance to Ukraine: MEA

India to send humanitarian assistance to Ukraine: MEA

Ground situation ‘complex and fluid’, accelerating evacuatio...

India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine

India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine

The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, paving t...

Cities

View All

Bhandari Bridge partially open but traffic woes still the same

Amritsar: Bhandari Bridge partially open but traffic woes still the same

Making do with biscuits, chips amid shelling in Ukrain

Amritsar: Activist smells a rat in street light project

Day 1 of pulse polio drive: 1.5 lakh kids administered drops in Amritsar district

Vishesh Gupta murder: Police nab J&K resident

UKRAINE CRISIS: Many holed up in bunkers sans food, water

Ukraine: Many holed up in bunkers sans food, water

Another Bathinda village vows action against peddlers

War against 'chitta': Bathinda villagers vow to 'punish' drug peddlers themselves

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

PGI footfall rises, now at pre-Covid numbers

PGI footfall rises, now at pre-Covid numbers

Taxi drivers cancel rides on Chandigarh-Zirakpur stretch in peak hours

Two held for attack on Panchkula mining team

Open House: What should be done to streamline traffic on Chandigarh-Zirakpur stretch?

Virat Kohli makes young fans' day with autographs at Mohali

Delhi Metro services with full passenger capacity resumes as DDMA lifts Covid curbs

Delhi Metro services with full passenger capacity resumes as DDMA lifts Covid curbs

4 new Delhi High Court judges take oath; strength reaches 34

Capital’s rape graph keeps rising, most victims targets of men known to them

90 pc adolescents in 15-18 age group administered first dose of Covid vaccine in Delhi

Wearing mask while travelling in private vehicles no longer mandatory in Delhi

Anxious parents want their kids back home

Anxious parents want their kids back home

No end to ordeal, Indians turned away from border

At Kharkiv, students take refuge in metro bunkers

20 Hoshiarpur youth stranded in Ukraine

Parents demand wards' repatriation

Panchkula bizman found dead in city hotel room

Panchkula bizman found dead in city hotel room

Road cave-in on Ishmeet Road poses danger to commuters

2 smugglers held with 1.29-kg heroin

With let-up in Covid cases, vaccination decreases in district

11 test positive

1.07L kids get polio drops in Patiala

1.07L kids get polio drops in Patiala

Students showcase talent at Spring Fest in Patiala school

Punjabi University students unhappy over working of examination branch

Special children take part in Science Week celebrations at Punjabi University