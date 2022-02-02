Union Budget 2022-23: Paradigm change in urban planning

Panel of urban planners, economists to make recommendations on sector policies

Union Budget 2022-23: Paradigm change in urban planning

Stressing that urban planning cannot continue with a business-as-usual approach, Sitharaman said it was important to reimagine cities as centres of sustainable living with opportunities for all, including women and youth

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 1

A high-level committee of reputed urban planners, urban economists and institutions will be formed to make recommendations on urban sector policies, capacity-building, planning, implementation and governance.

Stating this in her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said up to five existing academic institutions in different regions would be designated as centres of excellence for developing India-specific knowledge in urban planning and design, and to deliver certified training in these areas. These centres would be provided endowment funds of Rs 250 crore each. In addition, AICTE (All-India Council for Technical Education) will take the lead in improving syllabi, quality and access of urban planning courses in other institutions.

The minister said it was needed to re-imagine the cities as centres of sustainable living with opportunities for all, including women and youth. “For this to happen, urban planning cannot continue with a business-as-usual approach. We plan to steer a paradigm change,” she said.

Sitharaman said the government would promote a shift to use of public transport in urban areas. This would be complemented by clean tech and governance solutions, special mobility zones with zero fossil-fuel policy, and electric vehicles (EV). A battery-swapping policy would be brought out for EVs and inter-operability standards would be formulated. The private sector would be encouraged to develop sustainable and innovative business models for “battery or energy as a service”. This will improve efficiency in the EV ecosystem.

Support would be provided to the states for urban capacity building. Modernisation of building byelaws, town planning schemes (TPS), and transit oriented development (TOD) would be implemented. This will facilitate reforms for people to live and work closer to mass transit systems. The Central government’s financial support for mass transit projects and AMRUT scheme would be leveraged for formulation of action plans and their implementation for facilitating TOD and TPS by the states, the FM said.

Sitharaman said by the time of India would complete 100 years of Independence in 2047, nearly half of the country’s population would be living in urban areas. Thus, orderly urban development is of critical importance, she added.

5 centres of excellence on cards

  • The Finanace Minister said support would be provided to the states for urban capacity building
  • Five existing academic institutions in different regions to be designated as centres of excellence
  • The centres will promote India-specific knowledge in urban planning and design and deliver certified training in these areas
  • They will be provided endowment funds of Rs 250 crore each
  • All-India Council for Technical Education will take the lead in improving syllabi, quality and access of urban planning courses in institutions

