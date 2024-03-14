Paramount Global to sell 13 per cent stake in Indian TV business to Reliance Industries for Rs 4,286 crore

New Delhi, March 14
Paramount Global has agreed to sell its 13 per cent stake in its Indian TV business to Reliance Industries for Rs 4,286 crore, the Indian firm said on Thursday.
In a stock exchange filing, Reliance said it has signed a binding agreement with two subsidiaries of Paramount Global to acquire 13.01 per cent equity stake of Viacom 18 Media Private Limited held by Paramount Global.
