 Paras Healthcare renamed : The Tribune India

THE TRIBUNE CORPORATE BROADBAND

Paras Healthcare renamed

Paras Healthcare renamed

Photo for representation. File photo



Paras Healthcare has been renamed Paras Health. It unveiled its new brand identity campaign along with the launch of its new logo.

PFC gets ICC Award

PFC on Monday was conferred with the prestigious Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Award in the category of “Operational Excellence” at the 12th PSE Excellence Awards held at Le Meridien, New Delhi.

Placement drive at KIIT

KIIT Deemed University, Bhubaneswar, witnessed a significant jump in the average pay package in the ongoing campus placement drive for the graduating batch of the Schools of Technology. The average CTC has crossed Rs 8.5 lakh, while the highest has touched Rs 62 lakh.

ReCAAP centre’s council meet

The 17th Governing Council Meeting of the ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre was held between March 15 to 17 in Singapore.

Ruskin Bond at Shoolini Fest

The two-day Shoolini Literature Festival concluded in Solan on Monday. The campus hosted around 50 eminent speakers, including Ruskin Bond.

MoU on cleaner energy

Power Foundation and Climate Policy Initiative India Pvt Ltd (CPI) have signed an MoU to work together to support India's transition towards a cleaner energy future.

Academic meet at CT University

CT University, Ludhiana, hosted the 2nd International Multidisciplinary Academic and Research Conference with more than 200 participants sharing their research and innovations.

Citroen’s new E-C3 All-Electric

Citroen India launched the much-awaited new Citroen E-C3 All-Electric at a special introductory price of Rs 11,50,000 (ex-showroom). This full BEV B-hatch is from the C-Cubed family of vehicles and is built at its manufacturing facility in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu.

Farmer outreach event

PTC India Financial Services Limited (PFS) and PTC India Limited in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Fatehgarh Sahib district administration, organised a farmer outreach event in Fatehgarh Sahib as part of their crop residue management initiative.

DLF sees record sales

DLF has witnessed record-breaking pre-formal launch sales of more than Rs 8,000 crore for its luxury high-rise residences. The Arbour is located at DLF Sixtythree on Golf Course Extension in Gurugram.

Luxor ties up with Schneider

Luxor, a prominent Indian organisation and a leader in the writing instruments industry, has announced its exclusive partnership with Schneider Pen, Germany, to launch a new portfolio of innovative and high-performance writing instruments in India.

Gupta NFL’s Nangal unit GM

National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has announced the appointment of VK Gupta as the General Manager (I/c) of its Nangal unit.

Mega job fair at Akal varsity

Bathinda's Akal University in association with the district administration and District Bureau of Employment Generation and Enterprises organised a mega job fair at the university campus, Talwandi Sabo. Twenty-five companies were part of the job fair.

Symposium at IndianOil R&D

The 13th edition of the International Symposium on Fuels and Lubricants, organised by IndianOil R&D, was inaugurated on Monday by Pankaj Jain, Secretary, MoPNG.

Conference at Lloyd biz school

Lloyd Business School, Greater Noida, organised an international conference for its management students on March 18. The conference invoked a platform for industry professionals and students to come together and discuss the changing paradigms of business world.

TCY prep resources

IELTS and PTE coaching centres can now improve their popularity among students by incorporating TCY Test Prep Resources into their classrooms.

BFIL, HP Govt sign MoU

Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd, (BFIL) a 100 per cent subsidiary of IndusInd Bank, has signed an MoU with the Animal Husbandry Department of the Himachal Pradesh Government to begin its social impact initiative "Bharat Sanjeevani" in 12 districts of the state.

Co-branded credit card

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private bank, and Flipkart Wholesale, the omnichannel B2B platform with an extensive online and offline presence of India's homegrown Flipkart Group, on Monday launched an industry-first co-branded credit card exclusively for Flipkart Wholesale members. HDFC Life has launched guaranteed income insurance plan. It provides guaranteed, regular, tax-free benefits and guaranteed death benefit.

Ampere Zeal EX launched

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL), the e-mobility business of Greaves Cotton Limited, has introduced the new Ampere Zeal EX, an entry-level sporty e-scooter designed to create a comfortable and smooth city riding experience for the youth.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab extends suspension of mobile internet services till Tuesday noon

2
Punjab

Punjab Police invoke NSA against five Amritpal associates, flag a possible 'ISI angle'

3
Nation

India calls in US Charge d'Affaires after pro-Khalistani mob storms San Francisco mission

4
Punjab

21-year-old Sikh student assaulted in Canada, turban ripped off

5
Punjab

Amritpal escapes minutes before police nab his driver

6
Punjab

PM's security breach in Ferozepur: Then DGP Sidharth Chattopadhyaya, two other IPS officers face major penalty

7
Punjab

Home ministry asks BSF to be on high alert in view of possible attempt by Amritpal to escape

8
Punjab Police Crackdown on Waris punjab de

Amritpal Singh's journey: From polytechnic dropout, truck driver in Dubai to pro-Khalistan activist

9
Punjab

Know about criminal cases that led to crackdown on Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh

10
Himachal

Snowfall in Kufri, Narkanda of Shimla district; moderate to heavy rains in several other areas of Himachal

Don't Miss

View All
Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon
Punjab

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Top News

Amritpal Singh's uncle flown to Dibrugarh jail in Assam as search for 'Waris Punjab De' enters Day 4

Amritpal Singh's uncle flown to Dibrugarh jail in Assam as search for 'Waris Punjab De' chief enters day 4

A cavalcade of seven security vehicles took Harjit Singh fro...

Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Mobile internet services in the remaining areas of the state...

Pro-Khalistan protesters attempted to set on fire India's consulate in San Francisco

Pro-Khalistan protesters tried to set on fire India's consulate in San Francisco

2 bearded men wearing a cap poured flammable material at the...

San Francisco Police urged to take immediate action against those responsible for Indian consulate vandalism

San Francisco Police urged to take immediate action against those responsible for Indian consulate vandalism

Indian-Americans express outrage at the incidents of vandali...

Can't confirm: US on providing real-time intelligence to India to tackle China last year

Can't confirm: US on providing real-time intelligence to India to tackle China last year

Pentagon provided real-time intelligence to Indian Army on I...


Cities

View All

Rain flattens wheat crop

Rain flattens wheat crop

Road rage: Several booked in attempt to murder, firing case

L20 calls for plugging gender gap, portability of social security

Net ban inconveniences people

Need to tap potential of BRTS service

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Internet shutdown takes toll on biz, residents’ routine in Mohali district

Chandigarh: ‘0008’ fetches Rs 25.43 lakh, second highest bid

2 youths arrested for duping private bank of Rs 18.92 lakh in Chandigarh

Protesting sympathisers of Amritpal Singh pitch tents at Mohali's Sohana chowk

Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi; urges Centre to approve Delhi budget; says it is first time that budget of any state has been stopped

Please don't stop Delhi budget, Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

Delhi Economic Survey: Govt’s tax collection increases 36%, per capita income rises 14.18%

Delhi Budget put off, Kejriwal blames MHA

No proposal by Haryana for Metro extension, says ministry

Ensure 100% sterilisation of stray dogs: CM to MCD

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjit took shelter at Uddowal village

Officials pulled up for not sending pension files to PSPCL headquarters

Flag marches continue in Jalandhar

Administration convenes peace panel meeting in Nawanshahr

223 full-grown trees to face axe for rly station upgrade

223 full-grown trees to face axe for rly station upgrade

Waste accumulation reduced at hydel plant post drive: Officials

Four supporters of Waris Punjab De chief arrested

Man held with heroin

Khanna police nab another member of Kang gang

Patiala MC chargesheets 2 building inspectors

Patiala MC chargesheets 2 building inspectors

Rain batters region, leaves Patiala roads waterlogged

Punjabi University employees, students continue protest over grants in Patiala

TIET, Patiala, launches e-library portal

‘Publication of research papers rigorous process’