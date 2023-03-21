Paras Healthcare renamed

Paras Healthcare has been renamed Paras Health. It unveiled its new brand identity campaign along with the launch of its new logo.

PFC gets ICC Award

PFC on Monday was conferred with the prestigious Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Award in the category of “Operational Excellence” at the 12th PSE Excellence Awards held at Le Meridien, New Delhi.

Placement drive at KIIT

KIIT Deemed University, Bhubaneswar, witnessed a significant jump in the average pay package in the ongoing campus placement drive for the graduating batch of the Schools of Technology. The average CTC has crossed Rs 8.5 lakh, while the highest has touched Rs 62 lakh.

ReCAAP centre’s council meet

The 17th Governing Council Meeting of the ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre was held between March 15 to 17 in Singapore.

Ruskin Bond at Shoolini Fest

The two-day Shoolini Literature Festival concluded in Solan on Monday. The campus hosted around 50 eminent speakers, including Ruskin Bond.

MoU on cleaner energy

Power Foundation and Climate Policy Initiative India Pvt Ltd (CPI) have signed an MoU to work together to support India's transition towards a cleaner energy future.

Academic meet at CT University

CT University, Ludhiana, hosted the 2nd International Multidisciplinary Academic and Research Conference with more than 200 participants sharing their research and innovations.

Citroen’s new E-C3 All-Electric

Citroen India launched the much-awaited new Citroen E-C3 All-Electric at a special introductory price of Rs 11,50,000 (ex-showroom). This full BEV B-hatch is from the C-Cubed family of vehicles and is built at its manufacturing facility in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu.

Farmer outreach event

PTC India Financial Services Limited (PFS) and PTC India Limited in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Fatehgarh Sahib district administration, organised a farmer outreach event in Fatehgarh Sahib as part of their crop residue management initiative.

DLF sees record sales

DLF has witnessed record-breaking pre-formal launch sales of more than Rs 8,000 crore for its luxury high-rise residences. The Arbour is located at DLF Sixtythree on Golf Course Extension in Gurugram.

Luxor ties up with Schneider

Luxor, a prominent Indian organisation and a leader in the writing instruments industry, has announced its exclusive partnership with Schneider Pen, Germany, to launch a new portfolio of innovative and high-performance writing instruments in India.

Gupta NFL’s Nangal unit GM

National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has announced the appointment of VK Gupta as the General Manager (I/c) of its Nangal unit.

Mega job fair at Akal varsity

Bathinda's Akal University in association with the district administration and District Bureau of Employment Generation and Enterprises organised a mega job fair at the university campus, Talwandi Sabo. Twenty-five companies were part of the job fair.

Symposium at IndianOil R&D

The 13th edition of the International Symposium on Fuels and Lubricants, organised by IndianOil R&D, was inaugurated on Monday by Pankaj Jain, Secretary, MoPNG.

Conference at Lloyd biz school

Lloyd Business School, Greater Noida, organised an international conference for its management students on March 18. The conference invoked a platform for industry professionals and students to come together and discuss the changing paradigms of business world.

TCY prep resources

IELTS and PTE coaching centres can now improve their popularity among students by incorporating TCY Test Prep Resources into their classrooms.

BFIL, HP Govt sign MoU

Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd, (BFIL) a 100 per cent subsidiary of IndusInd Bank, has signed an MoU with the Animal Husbandry Department of the Himachal Pradesh Government to begin its social impact initiative "Bharat Sanjeevani" in 12 districts of the state.

Co-branded credit card

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private bank, and Flipkart Wholesale, the omnichannel B2B platform with an extensive online and offline presence of India's homegrown Flipkart Group, on Monday launched an industry-first co-branded credit card exclusively for Flipkart Wholesale members. HDFC Life has launched guaranteed income insurance plan. It provides guaranteed, regular, tax-free benefits and guaranteed death benefit.

Ampere Zeal EX launched

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL), the e-mobility business of Greaves Cotton Limited, has introduced the new Ampere Zeal EX, an entry-level sporty e-scooter designed to create a comfortable and smooth city riding experience for the youth.