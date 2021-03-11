Parliamentary panel to summon Google, Twitter, Amazon

New Delhi, April 28
With a number of global tech giants facing CCI probe for alleged anti-competitive practices, a key Parliamentary panel on Thursday decided to summon representatives of Google, Amazon, Facebook, Twitter and others to examine their competitive behaviour. The next meeting of the panel on the issue is likely to be held on May 12.
The issue was discussed in detail by members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance after a presentation was made before it by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).
The regulator told the panel that it was setting up a ‘Digital Markets and Data Unit’ for effectively dealing with anti-competition practices of big tech companies and bringing a new bill to amend the CCI Act.
