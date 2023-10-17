Passenger vehicle sales at record high in July-Sept qtr

PTI

New Delhi, October 16

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India rose to its highest level in any quarter so far in the July-September period riding on the back of robust demand for utility vehicles, industry body SIAM said on Monday.

Overall passenger vehicles (PV) dispatches from companies to dealers rose to 10,74,189 units in July-September 2023-24, up 4.7% from 10,26,309 units in the same period of 2022-23.