Passenger vehicle sales cross 10-lakh milestone in Apr-Sept

PTI

New Delhi, October 13

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India crossed the 10-lakh quarterly mark for the first time in the September quarter as automakers pushed units to dealers to cater to the festive demand, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Thursday.

Utility vehicle dispatches in the September quarter stood at 5,17,898 units, passenger cars at 4,68,513 units and vans at 29,904 units

As per the latest data by the SIAM, passenger vehicle wholesales in the September quarter increased by 38% to 10,26,309 units as against 7,41,442 units in the similar period of the last fiscal.

The domestic passenger vehicle wholesales increased 92% to 3,07,389 units last month as against a year ago.

“More than half of the overall passenger vehicle dispatches are utility vehicles so there is a strong demand for models in this particular segment,” SIAM president Vinod Aggarwal said.

While the utility vehicles comprising popular sports utility vehicles continue to do well, other segments like entry-level cars and sedans continue to struggle with tapering demand, he added.

The passenger vehicle segment had recorded the previous best quarterly figures in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 with dispatch of 9.33 lakh units to dealers.

“We are hopeful that the industry will do well in the month of October as well,” Aggarwal stated.