Passenger vehicle sales hit record high in May

PTI

New Delhi, June 13

Domestic passenger vehicles wholesales posted a record in May at 3,34,247 units growing at 13.54% as compared to the same month last year, riding on robust growth of utility vehicle sales, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers said on Tuesday.

As per the latest data issued by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) dispatches of passenger vehicles (PVs) from manufacturers to dealers were at 2,94,392 units in May 2022.

SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said sales of passenger vehicles of May 2023 has been the highest-ever witnessed for the month of May.

Utility vehicle wholesales, excluding that of Tata Motors which shares its numbers quarterly, grew by 33.5% last month at 1,55,184 units, as compared to 1,16,255 units in the year-ago period.

Two-wheeler domestic wholesales were at 14,71,550 units, as against 12,53,187 units in May last year, a growth of 17.42%.

Motorcycles sales grew by 20.63% at 9,89,120 units last month, as compared to 8,19,940 units in May 2022, SIAM said.

Scooter sales also rose 12.18% at 4,46,593 units, as against 3,98,099 units in the year-ago month. Similarly, three-wheeler wholesales were higher at 48,732 units, as compared to 28,595 units in May 2022.