Passenger vehicle sales jump 21% as chip woes ease

PTI

New Delhi, September 9

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India witnessed a 21% annual growth in August, riding on improved supplies of semiconductors and festive demand, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

As per the latest data released by industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), passenger vehicle (PV) dispatches to dealers stood at 2,81,210 units last month, against 2,32,224 units in August 2021.

Passenger car wholesales were up 23% at 1,33,477 units last month, as against 1,08,508 units in the year-ago period, SIAM said.

Utility vehicle dispatches were higher by 20% at 1,35,497 units in August, as compared to 1,12,863 units in the same month a year ago.

Similarly, total two-wheeler wholesales increased to 15,57,429 units last month, compared to 13,38,740 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 16%.