 Passenger vehicle wholesales scale 10 lakh peak in September quarter : The Tribune India

Passenger vehicle wholesales scale 10 lakh peak in September quarter

As per latest data by SIAM, passenger vehicle wholesales in September quarter increase by 38 per cent to 10,26,309 units

Passenger vehicle wholesales scale 10 lakh peak in September quarter

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, October 13

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India crossed the 10 lakh quarterly mark for the first time in the September quarter as automakers pushed units to dealers to cater to the festive demand, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers said on Thursday.

As per the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), passenger vehicle wholesales in the September quarter increased by 38 per cent to 10,26,309 units, as against 7,41,442 units in the similar period of the last fiscal.

“More than half of the overall passenger vehicle dispatches are utility vehicles so there is a strong demand for models in this particular segment,” SIAM President Vinod Aggarwal told reporters here.

While the utility vehicles comprising popular sports utility vehicles continue to do well, other segments like entry level cars and sedans continue to struggle with tapering demand, he added.

Utility vehicle dispatches in the September quarter stood at 5,17,898 units; passenger cars at 4,68,513 units and vans at 29,904 units.

The passenger vehicle segment had recorded the previous best quarterly figures in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 with dispatch of 9.33 lakh units to dealers.

“We are hopeful that the industry will do well in the month of October as well, which has two major festivals of Dussehra and Diwali,” Aggarwal stated.

Total two-wheeler sales rose 13 per cent to 46,73,931 units in the July-September period this fiscal, as compared with 41,36,484 units in the September quarter of the last fiscal.

Aggarwal said the two wheeler segment has witnessed some recovery but still remains away from the previous peak of 2018-19.

“There is stress in the entry level two wheeler segment. There is the impact of inflation and the requirement to buy insurance for five years at one go at the time of purchase. With all this, the cost of models has gone up significantly and that has affected the segment. Hopefully with good monsoon, it should witness some improvement,” he noted.

The industry body has asked the government to keep the segment away from a fresh set of regulations for the time being as all of that adds to the overall cost of acquisition, Aggarwal said.

“Infact both entry level cars and two wheelers continue to witness challenges in the marketplace,” he added.

Speaking about other challenges in the market, Aggarwal said: “Interest rates are going up, CNG rates are going up, inflation rate is high and then of course there are geopolitical challenges. So there are uncertainties which continue to be there.”

He, however, noted that with the government focusing on the overall growth of the economy, the auto industry should continue to grow in the years to come.

When asked about chip shortage, he said that the situation has improved from last year and is expected to get even better going ahead.

Besides, commodity and precious metal prices have also moderated but still remain higher than the pre-Covid period.

Total commercial vehicles wholesales rose by 39 per cent to 2,31,880 units, as against 1,66,251 units in the year-ago period.

Total sales across categories in the July-September period rose to 60,52,628 units. The same stood at 51,15,112 units in the previous year.

Last month, domestic passenger vehicle wholesales increased 92 per cent to 3,07,389 units last month as against a year ago.

Passenger Vehicle (PV) dispatches from factories to dealerships in September 2021 stood at 1,60,212 units.

Two-wheeler wholesales also rose 13 per cent to 17,35,199 units over 15,37,604 vehicles in September 2021.

Motorcycle sales rose 18 per cent to 11,14,667 units against 9,48,161 units in September 2021.

Scooter sales were up 9 per cent to 5,72,919 units, from 5,27,779 vehicles in the preceding year.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Pakistan horror: Do you sell these bodies? 200 rotting corpses found on hospital roof in Multan

2
Amritsar

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

3
Nation

BJP banking on Congress 'chaos', AAP 'self-goal' in Gujarat poll

4
Haryana

Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a video message tells followers to 'do as directed'

5
World

Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world', says Biden with reference to nukes

6
Nation

India serves demarche on Ottawa over ‘referendum’

7
Health

Certain types of dietary fibre cause inflammatory response in some patients: Study

8
Trending

1880s Levi’s jeans auctioned in New Mexico for Rs 70 lakh

9
Haryana

Massive fire breaks out at auto parts manufacturing factory in Gurugram

10
Nation

India, China back peaceful dialogue on Ukraine: Putin

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...

'One of the most dangerous nations in world...' US President Biden's candid comment on Pakistan

Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world', says Biden with reference to nukes

Bowlers help India restrict Sri Lanka to 65/9 in Women’s Asia Cup final

India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51

Supreme Court to hear today Maharashtra govt’s appeal against acquittal of GN Saibaba

Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case

More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...

Video: Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole, Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim tells followers to 'do as directed'

Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a video message tells followers to 'do as directed'


Cities

View All

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

Jeweller robbed of 150-gm gold, cash near Rego Bridge

Minister Kataruchak reviews paddy procurement in mandis

Man killed over parking dispute in Ajit Nagar area, three booked

Young farmers innovate to manage paddy straw in dist

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials

List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials

Glasses of two dozen cars smashed in Mani Majra

UIET campaigning hotspot

24 outsiders detained from hostels, let off later

13 sites allotted for sale of green firecrackers in UT

Supreme Court to hear today Maharashtra govt’s appeal against acquittal of GN Saibaba

Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case

Amul Gold and buffalo milk prices rise by Rs 2 per litre

AFWWA sets Guinness World Records for largest display of knitted woollen caps

Excise policy: Enforcement Directorate raids 25 locations in Delhi

Bombay High Court acquits former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba in Maoist link case

AAP MLA alleges threat from Amritpal’s supporter

Jalandhar West Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sheetal Angural alleges threat from Amritpal Singh’s supporter

Congress councillors meet Jalandhar MC commissioner

3 DAV University, Jalandhar, researchers in top 2% world scientists

Now, download birth, death certificates on mobile phone

Staff shortage, lack of equipment ail fire station: Phillaur MLA

Looters’ gang busted

Looters' gang busted

Jeweller's employee gets Rs 15 lakh ransom call from Canada-based gangster

Woman loses purse to snatcher

MTP Bindra, son, nephew out on bail

Real estate market likely to pick up after slump

Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Power essential service, not commodity: Expert

Caught paying below minimum wages, PESCO directed to give arrears

Stress on global community support to save ozone layer

70-yr-old falls prey to swine flu, fourth death this season