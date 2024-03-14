Paytm gets National Payments Corporation of India approval to participate in UPI under multi-bank model

Mumbai, March 14
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Thursday granted approval to Paytm-owner One97 Communications Ltd to participate in UPI as a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) under the multi-bank model.
Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, and YES Bank will act as Payment System Provider (PSP) banks to Paytm.
YES Bank shall also be acting as merchant acquiring bank for existing and new UPI merchants for One97 Communications Ltd (OCL). “@Paytm” handle shall be redirected to YES Bank, NPCI said in a statement.
OCL provides payment services under the Paytm brand.
“This will enable existing users and merchants to continue to do UPI transactions and AutoPay mandates in a seamless and uninterrupted manner,” it said.
Paytm has been advised to complete migration for all existing handles and mandates, wherever required, to new PSP banks at the earliest.
The NPCI’s decision comes a day ahead of the Reserve Bank deadline asking customers and merchants of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) to shift their accounts to other banks by March 15.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission releases electoral bond data; billionaire tycoons to lesser-known entities among buyers
Steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Anil Agarw...
SBI’s electoral bond data: See full list of top donors and recipients
The data was released by Election Commission on Thursday eve...
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
The panel shortliss the two retired IAS officials from a lis...
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers 'major injury', admitted to hospital
The CM has been admitted to state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolka...
Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat: Farmers pass resolution to intensify protest against Central Government; to continue stir during Lok Sabha election
Thousands of farmers participate in 'Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanch...