Paytm lays off staff as part of restructuring

PTI

New Delhi, June 10

Fintech firm One97 Communications, owner of Paytm , is laying off an undisclosed number of employees and claimed that it is providing outplacement support for their smooth transition, a company statement said.

Paytm’s sales employee headcount in March 2024 quarter dropped by about 3,500 to 36,521 personnel on a quarter-on-quarter basis, mainly due the impact of the Reserve Bank of India’s ban on services of Paytm Payments Bank. “One97 Communications Limited is providing outplacement support to employees which have resigned as a part of the restructuring efforts by the company.

Paytm, however, did not disclose the number of employees impacted by the restructuring.