Pegatron in talks with Tata to sell its India iPhone plant

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI, April 8

Pegatron is in advanced talks to hand over control of its only iPhone manufacturing facility in India to the Tata Group, said two sources with direct knowledge, marking the Taiwanese firm's latest scale back of its Apple partnership.

Under the deal, which has received the backing of Apple, Tata plans to hold at least a 65% stake in a joint venture that will operate the Pegatron plant near Chennai city in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, with the Taiwanese firm providing technical support and holding the rest, one of the sources said. Tata, one the largest conglomerates in India, will operate the joint venture through its Tata Electronics unit, the second source said.

The Pegatron India factory has around 10,000 employees and makes 5 million iPhones annually. — Reuters