Pepperfry co-founder & CEO Murty dies at 51

PTI

New Delhi, August 8

Ambareesh Murty, the co-founder and CEO of Pepperfry, died of a cardiac arrest in Leh, the online marketplace for furniture and home decor’s another co-founder said. He was 51.

He founded Pepperfry in 2011 after stints with Cadbury, ICICI Pru and Levi’s

After doing BE at the Delhi College of Engineering in 1994, he pursued MBA at the IIM Calcutta

“Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones,” Ashish Shah said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Murty was a bike enthusiast and used to go on motorcycle trips from Mumbai to Leh. He had posted photos and videos from his trip to Ladakh on Instagram.

He founded Pepperfry in 2011 after stints with Cadbury, ICICI AMC (now ICICI Prudential) and Levi’s. Pepperfry is worth $500 million.

Tributes poured in with people posting their fond memories with Murty.

“So sad & shocking to hear of Ambareesh Murty’s sudden demise due to cardiac arrest. May his soul rest in peace. An amazing entrepreneur & inspiration to many... may his legacy with Pepperfry live on. RIP,” Swati Bhargava, co-founder of CashKaro.com said.

