Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week

International crude oil prices shoot above USD 110 a barrel for the first time since mid-2014 on fears that oil and gas supplies from energy giant Russia could be disrupted

Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week

Photo for representation only.

PTI

New Delhi, March 2

Petrol and diesel price hikes are likely to resume after state elections get over next week to bridge the Rs 9 a litre gap created by international oil prices soaring past USD 100 a barrel.

International crude oil prices shot above USD 110 a barrel for the first time since mid-2014 on fears that oil and gas supplies from energy giant Russia could be disrupted, either by the conflict in Ukraine or retaliatory western sanctions.

The basket of crude oil India buys rose above USD 102 per barrel on March 1, the highest since August 2014, according to information from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry. This compares to an average of USD 81.5 per barrel price of the Indian basket of crude oil at the time of freezing of petrol and diesel prices in early November last year.

"With state elections getting over next week, we expect daily fuel price hikes to restart across both gasoline and diesel," JP Morgan said in a report.

The seventh and final phase of polling for the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly is on February 7 and the counting of votes slated for March 10.

State-owned fuel retailers Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) are making a loss of Rs 5.70 a litre on petrol and diesel. This is without taking into account their normal margin of Rs 2.50 per litre.

The brokerage said for oil marketing companies to revert to normalised marketing margins, retail prices needed to increase by Rs 9 a litre or 10 per cent.

       

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Indian student killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv

2
Trending

Ukrainian farmer steals Russian tank using a tractor; plans to sell it in scrap; watch hilarious reactions

3
Punjab

PM sends birthday greetings to Punjab CM Channi, ahead of Gandhis

4
Business

Ilker Ayci turns down Tata's offer of being CEO, MD of Air India

5
Punjab

Not my birthday, Punjab CM Channi says after greetings pour in all day

6
Nation

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s son dies at 26

7
Punjab

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv

8
Nation

Indian embassy did not reach out to students stuck in Kharkiv, alleges father of Karnataka boy killed in shelling

9
Punjab

Many Indian students take train out of Ukraine's Kharkiv, made to give up seats for locals

10
Punjab

Pakistani authorities set up team to decide on handing over of historic gurdwara to EPTB

Don't Miss

View All
Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week
Business

Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB

Travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland: Indian embassy to stranded nationals
Nation

Indian embassy tells stranded nationals to travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland

High returns inspire farmers to grow exotic veggies
Himachal

High returns inspire Himachal farmers to grow exotic veggies

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students
Punjab

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv

‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’
Sports

‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’

Salman Khan fails to recreate his own dance step with Pooja Hedge; Netizens disappointed
Entertainment

Salman Khan fails to recreate his own dance step with Pooja Hedge; Netizens disappointed

Ukrainian farmer steals Russian tank using a tractor; plans to sell it in scrap; watch hilarious reactions
Trending

Ukrainian farmer steals Russian tank using a tractor; plans to sell it in scrap; watch hilarious reactions

Top Stories

Putin was wrong, US is ready: Biden in first State of the Union Address

Putin was wrong, US is ready: Biden in first State of the Union Address

Says the United States is ready to tackle the challenge pose...

Indian Air Force to carry out round-the-clock operations for Ukraine evacuation

Indian Air Force to carry out round-the-clock operations for Ukraine evacuation

Three C17 planes have been launched for Ukraine evacuation o...

Travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland: Indian embassy to stranded nationals

Indian embassy tells stranded nationals to travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland

In an advisory, the embassy asks the Indians to consider avo...

United Airlines ends its use of Russian airspace, suspends two India routes

United Airlines ends its use of Russian airspace, suspends two India routes

An airline spokesperson calls the move ‘temporary’, but give...

What happened to Russia's Air Force? US officials, experts in a fix

What happened to Russia's Air Force? US officials, experts don't have an answer

The United States estimates that Russia is using just over 7...

Cities

View All

‘Good luck’ councillors, says Rintu after resuming work

'Good luck' councillors, says Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu after resuming work

DRI seizes 9.2-kg gold worth Rs 4 cr from Amritsar airport

Verka CHC staff sans salary for 3 months

Candidates make last-ditch effort to increase votes

Residents flay hike in price of packaged milk

It’s do-or-die for students now

It's do-or-die for Indian students stuck in Ukraine now

Indian students stranded in Ukraine face 'racial abuse'

PRTC nets Rs 50 crore monthly revenue

Resume work under MGNREGA: Workers

Regulate fee to stop students’ exodus, says medical fraternity

Chandigarh blackout had 40 lives at stake in GMCH-32: Probe

Chandigarh blackout had 40 lives at stake in GMCH-32: Probe

Zirakpur underpass snarls: Alternative routes available, but of little help to motorists

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Chandigarh cops visit kin of stranded students

Expect light rain today, tomorrow in Chandigarh

3rd wave witnessed fewer post-Covid complications

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Delhi Riots: High Court notice to leaders on plea for hate speech FIRs

Delhi Metro services with full passenger capacity resumes as DDMA lifts Covid curbs

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv

Ukraine Crisis: Jalandhar district administration officials visit distressed families

Many Indian students take train out of Ukraine's Kharkiv, made to give up seats for locals

Ukraine crisis hits Jalandhar exporters hard

After days of ordeal, 2 Kapurthala lads cross Ukraine border

List of 38 students of district stranded in Ukraine sent to Union Government

List of 38 students of Ludhiana district stranded in Ukraine sent to Union Government

Ludhiana families pray for safe return of their children from Ukraine

Polling staff await election duty allowance

Work on international sairport project in Halwara picks up pace

5 smugglers nabbed, heroin recovered

Patiala: Man dies, 4 hurt as car rams into truck

Patiala: Man dies, 4 hurt as car rams into truck

Patiala: Ex-BDPO, assistant engineer suspended

Pulse Polio drive: 1.89L children given drops in Patiala district