PFC CMD conferred with 'CMD Leadership Award'

Ravinder Singh Dhillon, CMD, Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC), has been conferred with the ‘CMD Leadership Award (Maharatna)’ by Governance Now (SAB TV Group) in recognition of his leadership, path-breaking energy transition initiatives.

BHEL wins Governance Now awards in seven categories

Dr Nalin Shinghal, CMD, BHEL, has been conferred with the ‘Governance Now CMD Leadership Award 2022’ for multidimensional transformational strategies. In addition, it has been adjudged as the best PSU in research & innovation, HR excellence, increase in geo-strategic reach, digital security and use of emerging technologies.

Powergrid bags five awards by Governance Now

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has been conferred with five awards by the Governance Now at the 9th PSU Awards Ceremony held in New Delhi recently. The awards are CSR Leader of the Year Award, Environment & Sustainability Award, Nation Building Award, Research & Innovation Award and Digital PSU Award.

Aryans holds scholarship mela at Rose Festival

Aryans Group of Colleges & Aryans Overseas organised a scholarship mela at the 51st Rose Fest held in Chandigarh recently. Ms Hargunjit Kaur, Secretary, Tourism, was the chief guest and Rohit Gupta, Director, Tourism, was the guest of honour.

BoM organises customer outreach programme

Bank of Maharashtra, Ludhiana Zone, recently held a customer outreach programme. Arun F Kabade, GM (Retail & MSME), along with Amit Goyal, Zonal Manager were present.

IDP Education expands footprint in North India

IDP Education has expanded its footprint in the North India by opening office in Hoshiarpur, taking the total number of offices in the state to eight. Now, it has 71 offices across 62 cities.

HUDCO celebrates annual sports day in New Delhi

HUDCO recently celebrated its sports day at the Thyagaraj Stadium, Delhi. M Nagaraj, DCP, HUDCO, welcomed Manoj Joshi, Secretary, MoHUA, and SK Bagde, Additional Secretary, MoHUA.

Dr Jagat Ram honoured at IIRSI 2023 convention

Dr Jagat Ram, Director, Grewal Eye Institute, Chandigarh, has been awarded the Best Scientific Video Award for management of paediatric cataract with PHPV at Intraocular Implant & Refractive Society of India (IIRSI) convention in Gwalior.

REG, SuryaCon sign pact to develop MIEZ

The ceremonial ‘bhoomi poojan’ and ground-breaking ceremony of Mohali Industrial Economic Zone (MIEZ), a flagship project of Royale Estate Group (REG) on the Banur-Tepla Road was performed recently. It was attended by top management of REG and SuryaCon, staff, investors, and channel partners.

Cambridge University Press unveils print, digital editions

Cambridge University Press & Assessment, the co-owner of the IELTS examination, has announced the launch of their print and digital editions of IELTS products. It also announced the establishment of more Cambridge Learning Partner centres across Punjab.

Allen forays into Delhi-NCR by inaugurating 11 centres

Allen Career Institute has forayed into the Delhi-NCR by opening 11 centres. The first batch’s orientation was held at Siri Fort Auditorium. Allen directors were among 1,800 students present.

Patel Hospital unveils dual energy X-ray absorptiometry

Patel Hospital, Jalandhar, has introduced DEXA scan — the quick and easy bone density test to diagnose osteoporosis and other bone-related illnesses. Dr SK Sharma, MD, inaugurated the facility.