PFC donates ambulances

Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) has donated four advanced critical care ambulances to upgrade the public health infrastructure in Nubra subdivison, Leh, through Rogi Kalyan Samiti (Nubra) under its CSR initiative.

Powergrid bags award

Powergrid has been awarded with the prestigious Corporate Impact Award in the Critical Response category at the 2022 Platts Global Energy Awards. Winners were selected from hundreds of participants representing 26 countries from across the globe.

NHPC hosts tournament

NHPC recently hosted the 12th Inter-CPSU Athletics tournament under the aegis of Power Sports Control Board at Haryana State Sports Complex, Faridabad. RP Goyal, Director (Finance), NHPC, inaugurated the event in the presence of senior officials.

Patiala Locomotive Works’ PCAO

Ashok Kumar has taken over as the Principal Chief Administrative Officer (PCAO), Patiala Locomotive Works, Patiala. Prior to this assignment, he was working as Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala.

Invest with caution: Experts

A seminar on investors’ education was recently held at CII in Chandigarh. Experts stressed on the need to make investments but advised the participants to exercise caution.

Airtel unveils ‘World Pass’

Airtel has launched ‘World Pass’ for international travellers. Shashwat Sharma, Director-Consumer Business, Bharti Airtel, said, “It offers our customers one pack for the globe, significantly greater value and allows them to control what they use on the app and allows for emergency data usage long after the pack allowance is over.”

Godrej hot and cold AC

Godrej Appliances has launched hot & cold air-conditioners to maintain the desired room temperature in both summers and winters. They are available in 1.5 tonne 3-Star category with twin rotary inverter compressor for efficient refrigerant flow.

Nomination of Dr Sadawarti

Dr Harsh Sadawarti, vice-president of DBU, has been nominated as member of Department of skill Development, Kashmir. The Department of Skill Development, Jammu and Kashmir, is implementing the New Education Policy 2020 in Kashmir.

MoU to promote Sikhism

Guru Nanak Institute of Global Studies (GNIGS), Canada, and Guru Granth Sahib World University (GGSWU), Fatehgarh Sahib, have signed an MoU to promote Sikhism and Sikh literature and culture. It was signed by GNIGS president Gyan Singh Sandhu and GGSWU Vice-Chancellor Dr Pritpal Singh.

Manoj Saxena is NHAI GM

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has promoted Manoj Saxena as General Manager (Finance) at its New Delhi office. Earlier, he was working as Deputy General Manager at NHAI Chandigarh office.

CT University pact

CT University, Ludhiana, has signed an MoU with Garuda Aerospace, Chennai. The main objectives of this MoU are to set up a centre of excellence and a drone repair centre at the University.

Cancer conclave organised

Mohandai Oswal Hospital, Ludhiana, recently organised a cancer conclave. The theme of this year’s conference was ‘The Endometrium Conundrum – one-day conference on new biology driven research and treatment of carcinoma endometrium’. Sanjeev Arora, Rajya Sabha MP, was the chief guest. It was attended by over 200 doctors.

Roadies Koffeehouz in Chd

Viacom18 Consumer Products, in collaboration with Leapster Restaurants Pvt Ltd, has opened Roadies Koffeehouz in Sector 7 Chandigarh. Master Chef judge chef Kunal Kapur inaugurated the outlet.

KFC outlet inaugurated

A KFC outlet was recently inaugurated at Green City Square, near AIIMS, Bathinda. DP Goyal, MD, Green City Group, congratulated the whole team on the occasion.

HDFC Bank-Startup India pact

HDFC Bank has announced the launch of its sixth annual grants programme for social startups in partnership with the Government of India's flagship initiative ‘Startup India’.

Croma offers special deals

Croma has launched massive deals for its winter season sale with lucrative offers across winter electronics and travel essentials. The sale went live from December 8 in all the stores and on croma.com.

Absolute launches Digifasal

Absolute — a plant bioscience company — in collaboration with DigiSafe has launched India’s first-of-its-kind do-it-yourself insurance marketplace — Digifasal. It will provide a one-stop-solution to farmers at every stage of crop production.

OnePlus, Jio in pact for 5G

OnePlus has collaborated with telecom operator Jio to bring in Stand Alone 5G technology ecosystem in India. The models include latest OnePlus 10 Series, 9R, 8 Series and the Nord series.