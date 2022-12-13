 PFC donates ambulances : The Tribune India

THE TRIBUNE CORPORATE BROADBAND

PFC donates ambulances

PFC donates ambulances


Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) has donated four advanced critical care ambulances to upgrade the public health infrastructure in Nubra subdivison, Leh, through Rogi Kalyan Samiti (Nubra) under its CSR initiative.

Powergrid bags award

Powergrid has been awarded with the prestigious Corporate Impact Award in the Critical Response category at the 2022 Platts Global Energy Awards. Winners were selected from hundreds of participants representing 26 countries from across the globe. 

NHPC hosts tournament

NHPC recently hosted the 12th Inter-CPSU Athletics tournament under the aegis of Power Sports Control Board at Haryana State Sports Complex, Faridabad. RP Goyal, Director (Finance), NHPC, inaugurated the event in the presence of senior officials.

Patiala Locomotive Works’ PCAO 

Ashok Kumar has taken over as the Principal Chief Administrative Officer (PCAO), Patiala Locomotive Works, Patiala. Prior to this assignment, he was working as Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala.

Invest with caution: Experts 

A seminar on investors’ education was recently held at CII in Chandigarh. Experts stressed on the need to make investments but advised the participants to exercise caution.

Airtel unveils ‘World Pass’

Airtel has launched ‘World Pass’ for international travellers. Shashwat Sharma, Director-Consumer Business, Bharti Airtel, said, “It offers our customers one pack for the globe, significantly greater value and allows them to control what they use on the app and allows for emergency data usage long after the pack allowance is over.”

Godrej hot and cold AC 

Godrej Appliances has launched hot & cold air-conditioners to maintain the desired room temperature in both summers and winters. They are available in 1.5 tonne 3-Star category with twin rotary inverter compressor for efficient refrigerant flow.

Nomination of Dr Sadawarti

Dr Harsh Sadawarti, vice-president of DBU, has been nominated as member of Department of skill Development, Kashmir. The Department of Skill Development, Jammu and Kashmir, is implementing the New Education Policy 2020 in Kashmir. 

MoU to promote Sikhism 

Guru Nanak Institute of Global Studies (GNIGS), Canada, and Guru Granth Sahib World University (GGSWU), Fatehgarh Sahib, have signed an MoU to promote Sikhism and Sikh literature and culture. It was signed by GNIGS president Gyan Singh Sandhu and GGSWU Vice-Chancellor Dr Pritpal Singh. 

Manoj Saxena is NHAI GM  

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has promoted Manoj Saxena as General Manager (Finance) at its New Delhi office. Earlier, he was working as Deputy General Manager at NHAI Chandigarh office. 

CT University pact 

CT University, Ludhiana, has signed an MoU with Garuda Aerospace, Chennai. The main objectives of this MoU are to set up a centre of excellence and a drone repair centre at the University.

Cancer conclave organised 

Mohandai Oswal Hospital, Ludhiana, recently organised a cancer conclave. The theme of this year’s conference was ‘The Endometrium Conundrum – one-day conference on new biology driven research and treatment of carcinoma endometrium’. Sanjeev Arora, Rajya Sabha MP, was the chief guest. It was attended by over 200 doctors. 

Roadies Koffeehouz in Chd 

Viacom18 Consumer Products, in collaboration with Leapster Restaurants Pvt Ltd, has opened Roadies Koffeehouz in Sector 7 Chandigarh. Master Chef judge chef Kunal Kapur inaugurated the outlet. 

KFC outlet inaugurated 

A KFC outlet was recently inaugurated at Green City Square, near AIIMS, Bathinda. DP Goyal, MD, Green City Group, congratulated the whole team on the occasion.

HDFC Bank-Startup India pact

HDFC Bank has announced the launch of its sixth annual grants programme for social startups in partnership with the Government of India's flagship initiative ‘Startup India’.

Croma offers special deals

Croma has launched massive deals for its winter season sale with lucrative offers across winter electronics and travel essentials. The sale went live from December 8 in all the stores and on croma.com.

Absolute launches Digifasal

Absolute — a plant bioscience company — in collaboration with DigiSafe has launched India’s first-of-its-kind do-it-yourself insurance marketplace — Digifasal. It will provide a one-stop-solution to farmers at every stage of crop production.

OnePlus, Jio in pact for 5G

OnePlus has collaborated with telecom operator Jio to bring in Stand Alone 5G technology ecosystem in India. The models include latest OnePlus 10 Series, 9R, 8 Series and the Nord series.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

US-based mastermind behind Nakodar cloth merchant's murder; Punjab police solve case with arrest of 3

2
Himachal

Adani group announces shutdown of two cement plants in Himachal Pradesh

3
Brand Connect

Keto Gummies Reviews - Five Best Keto Gummies For Weight Loss In Market! Keto BHB Gummies Shark Tank

4
Punjab

Punjab youth creates ‘imaginary brother’ in US, ‘kills’ him and seeks visa to visit there for his last rites

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh SSP repatriation: Punjab Governor takes jibe at CM Bhagwant Mann; says had informed in advance

6
Punjab

Nakodar killing: Based in US, mastermind visited his village in March

7
Himachal

Ambuja, ACC cement plants shut operations at Darlaghat, Gagal

8
Diaspora

Indian-American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco

9
Nation

Tawang clash: Like in Galwan, China's PLA was planning to set up observation post near Arunachal's Holy waterfalls, says senior Indian army officer

10
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s costume in ‘Pathaan’ song sparks row; MP home minister says some scenes need to be ‘corrected’

Don't Miss

View All
Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours
Trending

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Top News

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with her father

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father

The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...

Public servants can be convicted in corruption cases based on circumstantial evidence: Supreme Court

Public servants can be convicted in corruption cases based on circumstantial evidence: Supreme Court

A five-judge Constitution bench says complainants as well as...

Supreme Court grants bail to convict in Godhra train coach burning case

Supreme Court grants bail to convict in Godhra train coach burning case

The bench takes note of the submission of a lawyer, appearin...

DCW sends notices to e-commerce firms on sale of acid as Delhi acid attack survivor continues to be in ICU

Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon

The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...

Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak

Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak

Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...


Cities

View All

Farmers up ante, to make toll plazas free from today

Farmers up ante, to make toll plazas free from today

Infuriated over death of protester, KMSC members block entry points to govt offices

Synthetic kite string: Officials asked to take action against violators

Local Govt asks MC to submit delimitation survey report soon

Akali leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura's last rites held

Bathinda police solve woman’s murder case

Bathinda police solve woman's murder case

Punjab computer teachers seek pay panel benefits

Paying water, electricity bills at e-Sampark may cost ~25 more

Paying water, electricity bills at e-Sampark may cost Chandigarh residents Rs 25 more

Chandigarh SSP’s repatriation: CM Bhagwant Mann was not apprised of issue by his officers, says Punjab Governor

6-Minute Window at Chandigarh Railway Station: Reality check belies authorities’ claim

Bid to rape woman in auto, 2 Kurali youths held

Chandigarh RWAs slam paid street parking proposal

DCW sends notices to e-commerce firms on sale of acid as Delhi acid attack survivor continues to be in ICU

Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father

Delhi records 6.4 deg Celsius temperature on Thursday morning

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu given warm welcome in Delhi

Teenage girl attacked with acid, three held

After expiry of time duration, Hoshiarpur toll plaza made toll free

After expiry of time duration, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes Hoshiarpur toll plaza toll free

Bhagwant Mann govt buckles, to allot flats to demolition-hit needy Jalandhar residents

Resumption of flights to Punjab's Adampur being considered, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Nakodar killing: Based in US, mastermind visited his village in March

No hearing for 19 days, farmers to now protest at toll plazas also

Body of missing 16-year-old girl found in Ludhiana

Body of missing 16-year-old girl found in Ludhiana

GLADA razes 7 illegal colonies

2 unlawful structures demolished, 5 buildings sealed by Ludhiana civic body

Chief Minister’s Field Officer conducts surprise inspection of Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Deploy 25 traffic marshals, police urge contractor

3 firemen injured in LPG cylinder blast

3 firemen injured in LPG cylinder blast

Patiala man gets 20-yr RI for raping US woman

Garbage burning continues unabated

Civic body to start shifting vendors to designated spots

Addl water content found, 40 samples of milk fail test