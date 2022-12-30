PFRDA proposes to bring gig workers into pension fold

New Delhi, December 29

The pension fund regulator has recommended to the government to introduce a UK-like pension scheme for the country’s gig workers, a move aimed at bringing about 90% of the overall workforce into the pension fold, its chairman said.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), which manages over $102 billion in assets, has proposed that workers at food and cab aggregators be automatically enrolled into the National Pension Scheme (NPS), chairman Supratim Bandyopadhyay said on Tuesday.

9.9 mN GIG WORKERS BY NEXT FISCAL India’s informal or unorganised sector employs about 90% of the country’s workforce, depriving them of social security benefits

The number of gig workers, a large chunk of whom are delivery and sales personnel, is expected to reach 9.9 million in 2022-23

The PFRDA regulates the NPS — voluntary retirement savings scheme that was started in 2004 and now has 16.7 million subscribers — including from the government and private sectors as well as from parts of the unorganised sector. The PFRDA has recommended that employers deduct a part of their payouts to gig workers and contribute that to the NPS scheme, said Bandyopadhyay.

India’s informal or unorganised sector employs about 90% of the country’s workforce, depriving them of social security benefits.

The number of gig workers, a large chunk of whom are delivery and sales personnel, is expected to reach 9.9 million in 2022-23, up about 45% from 2019-20, according to a report by think-tank NITI Aayog released in June.

The PFRDA’s recommendation to bring these workers into the pension fold replicates UK’s pension system that mandates every employer, even those with just one employee to enroll their staff into a pension scheme and contribute towards it. — Reuters