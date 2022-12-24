PhonePe, Flipkart separate entities

New Delhi, December 23
Flipkart and PhonePe have completed their separation and both entities will continue to operate under Walmart, a joint statement said on Friday.
“As part of this transaction, Flipkart Singapore and PhonePe Singapore shareholders, led by Walmart, have purchased shares directly in PhonePe India. This completes the move to make PhonePe a fully India domiciled company, a process that started earlier this year,” it said.
