PhonePe raises $350 million

New Delhi, January 19
Walmart-owned digital payments app PhonePe on Thursday said it has raised $350 million at a valuation of $12 billion in a funding round led by private equity firm General Atlantic.
With this round, the valuation of the company has more than doubled in about a two-year period.
