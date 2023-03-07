Piyush Goyal attends event on GatiShakti

The Indian Chamber of Commerce recently held an event on PM GatiShakti. Union minister Piyush Goyal was the chief guest. He said GatiShakti National Master Plan and National Logistics Policy will help both businesses and people at large.
CII Foundation, SBI Card hold farmer outreach event
The CII Foundation and SBI Card recently held a farmer outreach event at Mardan Heri village, Karnal. Shyam Singh, Block Agriculture Officer, Assandh, four village sarpanchs and other stakeholders were among 300 farmers present.
NHPC chief bags CBIP Individual Award
RK Vishnoi, CMD, NHPC, has been conferred with the CBIP Individual Award for his outstanding contribution for development of power and RE sector.
Trident Group launches ‘Takshashila Programme’
Trident Group’s flagship programme ‘Takshashila Centre for Excellence’ has opened its doors for candidates with more than 3 years of relevant experience. The programme is an endeavour to provide opportunities to the youth to ‘earn, learn and grow’.
Seminar for students aspiring to study abroad
Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, in association with Cypress College, Canada, recently organised a session for students aspiring to study abroad. Upendra Vasdeva, Director, International Enrolment & Ms Jaya, Head, International Marketing, Cypress College, were the keynote speakers.
NMIMS, Hyderabad, hosts conclave on HR practices
NMIMS, Hyderabad, recently hosted an HR conclave about evolution of roles of people leaders in the industry. The conclave was attended by notable HR professionals.
Lally Motors’ 25th anniversary
Lally Motors — an authorised dealer for Honda Cars, Volkswagen India & KIA India having a network of 16 outlets in Punjab and Chandigarh — recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. It has been ranked 50th among 100 Top Power Dealers in ET Auto Retail Forum 2022.
Prof Chakrabarti joins LM Thapar School of Mgmt
Professor Rajesh Chakrabarti has taken over as Director, LM Thapar School of Management. He completed his PhD in Management (Finance) from the University of California. Prior to that, he earned his PG Diploma in Management from IIM Ahmedabad.
International conference ends at Patanjali Research
A three-day international conference on ‘Plants to Patients — Rethinking Ethnopharmacology’ recently concluded at Patanjali Research Institute, Haridwar. Ramdev said they made medicines by doing evidence-based research in Ayurveda.
CT varsity develops ‘smart cabinet’ for medicines
The robotics and automation lab of CT University has developed a ‘smart cabinet’ for medicines. The cabinet opens and closes only when its operator's hands are sanitised.
Workspace brand Regus opens centre in Zirakpur
Hybrid work solutions and workspace brand Regus has opened an office space in Zirakpur. As many as 11 co-working spaces and 30 private offices are available.
Slice signs Kiara Advani as brand ambassador
Slice has signed Bollywood actor Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador. It has also launched new summer campaign ‘Aam Ka Ehsaas, Sabse Khaas’ featuring the actor.
Fortis Mohali celebrates World Hearing Day
To create awareness on hearing disabilities affecting young children, an informative session was organised by the Department of ENT, Fortis Hospital Mohali, on the eve of World Hearing Day.
IBM to launch new-age skill programmes at LTSU
IBM will launch new-age skill programmes in the field of computer science engineering at Lamrin Tech Skills University (LTSU).
Career awareness seminar at SGGS World University
Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib, recently organised a career awareness seminar in collaboration with the Ministry of Employment, Government of India.
North can contribute significantly to GDP: CII
Northern states are likely to significantly contribute to India’s GDP growth over the next 5-6 years. This was announced by Anshuman Magazine, chairman, CII- Northern Region, at the Punjab Investor's Summit held recently.
Hippo Stores opens third store in Chandigarh
Hippo Stores — India's first one-stop solution for all construction and building material needs — has launched its third store in Zirakpur.
