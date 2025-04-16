Piyush Goyal meets Starlink delegation; discusses future investment plans in India
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio and Sunil Mittal’s Bharti Airtel have signed pacts with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to bring Starlink satellite Internet services in India
Advertisement
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday met a delegation of satellite internet services provider Starlink and discussed their existing partnerships and future investment plans in India.
“Met a delegation from @Starlink, comprising of Vice President Chad Gibbs & Senior Director, Ryan Goodnight. Discussions covered Starlink’s cutting-edge technology platform, their existing partnerships and future investment plans in India,” Goyal said in a post on X.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio in March announced a pact with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to bring Starlink satellite internet services in India.
Advertisement
Telecom tycoon Sunil Bharti Mittal’s Bharti Airtel has also signed a similar partnership deal with SpaceX.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement