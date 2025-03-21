VMPL

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], March 21: Sarvodaya Hospital, Sec 8, Faridabad proudly announces the successful completion of 100 robotic knee replacement surgeries using Misso, India's first fully automatic robotic system for total knee replacement. The celebration takes on even greater significance as Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently recognised and appreciated Meril's Misso robotic system at the inauguration of Namo Hospital in Silvassa, reinforcing India's leadership in Make in India innovations.

Misso has not only gained widespread acceptance in India but has also garnered praise from surgeons in Germany, Spain, Mexico, and Italy, who have lauded its precision, efficiency, and ergonomic design. Unlike traditional robotic systems, Misso is uniquely engineered to seamlessly integrate into any operation theatre, even in hospitals with space constraints, making cutting-edge robotic surgery accessible across India.

Advertisement

Dr. Sujoy Bhattacharjee, HOD & Director - Robotic Joint Replacement, Sarvodaya Hospital, Sec 8, Faridabad emphasised the hospital's pivotal role in advancing India's medtech sector. He commented, "The adoption of Misso at Sarvodaya marks a significant leap for India's healthcare innovation. We are proud to be torchbearers in the adoption of homegrown robotic technology that not only transforms knee replacement surgery but also instils confidence in hospitals across the country. The fact that leading surgeons from Germany, Spain, Mexico, and Italy recognise Misso's excellence further solidifies our position in the global landscape of surgical robotics."

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rakesh Gupta, Chairman of Sarvodaya Healthcare remarked, "We have successfully performed 100 surgeries using Misso, transforming the lives of patients across different age groups, medical complexities, and even deformities. From a 65-year-old male with bilateral knee tenderness and crepitus to a 46-year-old female suffering from bilateral joint line tenderness and varus deformity, each case presented unique challenges. Yet, through advanced surgical expertise, we have restored mobility and ensured a pain-free life for our patients at Sarvodaya. We take pride in supporting 'Make in India' innovations that are redefining healthcare standards and paving the way for groundbreaking medical advancements."

Advertisement

With Misso, India is witnessing a paradigm shift in knee replacement procedures, from relying on imported robotic systems to pioneering its own world-class technology. The introduction of daycare knee replacement surgeries marks a new era in patient recovery, efficiency, and accessibility.

The adoption of Misso at Sarvodaya Hospital, Sec 8, Faridabad serves as an inspiration for other healthcare institutions to embrace indigenous technology for improved patient outcomes. This milestone signifies India's transition from being a technology recipient to becoming an innovation hub, setting new benchmarks for the world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)