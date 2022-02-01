PNB launches co-branded credit cards with Patanjali

Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd have launched co-branded contactless credit cards in partnership with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The cards are offered on NPCI’s RuPay Platform and are available in two variants — PNB RuPay Platinum and PNB RuPay Select.

VCF for SCs announces excellence awards

To reward the deserving young entrepreneurs belonging to the SC category, Venture Capital Fund (VCF) for Scheduled Castes has brought an opportunity of extending equity support of up to Rs30 lakh to selected entrepreneurs. For this, the national-level competitionis being held till February 15.

BHEL celebrates 73rd R-Day at its offices

BHEL celebrated 73rd Republic Day at all its offices across the country. Dr Nalin Shinghal, CMD, BHEL, unfurled the Tricolour in the company’s township in Noida. A cultural programme was also organised by the employees and their families.

Bank of Maharashtra’s net profit up 111% to Rs325 cr

Bank of Maharashtra has reported a 110.70% y-o-y rise in its net profit at Rs325 crore in the December quarter. AS Rajeev, MD &CEO, BoM, attributed the growth in profit to higher net interest income, growth in all business segments and improvement in asset quality.

M&M’s ‘Get more mileage or give truck back’ scheme

M&M’s Truck and Bus Division, a part of the Mahindra Group, has announced ‘Get more mileage or give truck back’ guarantee for their entire BS6 range of BLAZO X Heavy, FURIO Intermediate, and light commercial trucks, including FURIO7 and JAYO.

NFL, Nangal, celebrates 73rd Republic Day

National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), Nangal Unit, celebrated 73rd Republic Day at Naya Nangal Stadium. Floral tributes were paid to freedom fighters SK Srivastava, Chief General Manager, NFL, who was the chief guest. He also unfurled the Tricolour.

Central Bank posts Rs279-cr profit in December quarter

Central Bank of India has registered a net profit of Rs 279 crore in the December quarter as compared to Rs 165 crore on y-o-y basis and net profit of Rs 250 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 on q-o-q basis.

Reliance Trends expands footprint in Punjab

Reliance’s apparel and accessories retail chain, Trends has expanded its footprint in Punjab by opening new stores in Jagraon and Nangal. It is strengthening its connect with consumers right from metros, mini metros to tier-I and II towns.

‘AirVaidya’ fumes can help prevent infections: Report

Researchers at BHU have found that anti-viral, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of the fumes of ‘AirVaidya’ herbal incense sticks can be effective in preventing air-borne infections. Prepared by AIMIL Pharmaceuticals, it contains phytochemicals from 19 medicinal plants known for their therapeutic effects.

Hrithik to endorse gaming platform Rummy Circle

Games24x7 has appointed Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador for online skill gaming platform Rummy Circle. Hrithik will be seen in multimedia campaigns across TV, digital and social media platforms.

Tata Tea Agni’s new pack to connect with consumers

Tata Tea Agni has been relaunched with revamped packaging to resonate with its consumers. The campaign is anchored on Tata Tea Agni’s spirit of ‘Josh Jagaye Har Roz’ to connect with its target consumers.

TECNO rolls out POP 5 Pro smartphone

TECNO has launched POP 5 Pro smartphone. It is equipped with segment best features such as 6.52 HD+ dot-notch display, massive 6,000 mAh battery, 8MP AI dual rear camera and powered by HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11 Go.

