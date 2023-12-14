Poll-bound states splurged heavily on subsidies: RBI

New Delhi, December 13
Five of the six states that went to the polls recently had earmarked huge amounts for subsidies, according to statistics released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
In 2023-24 with four months left for the full fiscal to get over, Chattisgarh had a Budget allocation of Rs 35,238 crore on subsidies. The state was slightly less profligate in the previous fiscal of 2022-23 when it spent Rs 31,050 crore.
Karnataka had reserved a whopping Rs 45,402 crore on subsidies in 2023-24 as against its actual spending of Rs 30,800 crore on subsidies in 2022-23.
Madhya Pradesh had set aside Rs 27,896 crore in subsidies in 2023-24 as against Rs 31,834 crore in the previous fiscal. Rajasthan had budgeted Rs 25,649 crore in 2023-24 as against Rs 25,579 crore in the previous fiscal while Telangana spent Rs 16,198 crore in 2023-24.
Even without elections, Gujarat and Punjab spend heavily on subsidies. Gujarat was one of the top disbursers of subsidies and allocated Rs 30,000 crore for 2023-24. Last year too, it had spent Rs 25,000 crore on subsidies. Punjab budgeted Rs 20,500 crore on subsidies in 2023-24 and disbursed Rs 20,751 crore in the previous fiscal.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...