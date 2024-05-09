Possibility of 8% growth in FY24 quite high: CEA

New Delhi, May 8
Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran on Wednesday said there was a high possibility of GDP growth touching 8 per cent in FY24 on the back of robust growth registered during the three quarters of the last financial year.
India's GDP grew by 8.4 per cent in the third quarter ended December 2023. In the second quarter, the GDP growth was 7.6 per cent while 7.8 per cent in the first quarter. “If you look at the trajectory of growth in the first three quarters, the possibility that the growth rate touches 8 per cent is quite high," he said.
