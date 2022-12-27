Power Finance Corp awarded

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has been awarded the ‘South Asian Federation of Accountants’ Gold Award in the ‘Best Presented Accounts/Annual Report Awards’ for FY 21 in ‘Public Sector Entities’ category.

Kapsons’ winter karnival

Kapsons’ Assured Winter Karnival is back after the successful run of its first stage lucky draws in November. Shoppers have a chance to win smart watches, smart TVs, iPhones, and much more at any Kapsons’ outlet across the country.

SCOPE holds 48th AGM

Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) recently held its 48th AGM. It was addressed by Ms Soma Mondal, chairperson, SCOPE & chairman, SAIL; Atul Sobti, DG, SCOPE; and Pradip Kumar Das, vice-chairman, SCOPE & CMD, IREDA. It highlighted SCOPE's endeavours.

BHEL, Sumitomo in pact

BHEL has entered into an agreement with Sumitomo SHI FW, Finland, for design, engineering, manufacturing, erection, commissioning and sale of subcritical and supercritical boilers in India and overseas territories.

Surya lighting CEO

Surya has appointed Jitendra Agrawal as CEO of the lighting and consumer durable business. He will be responsible for driving growth in the lighting business and building categories within the consumer durable space.

Narayana Group plan

Narayana Group of Educational Institutions is planning to open more educational facilities in Punjab. This was announced after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met a group of industrialists in Hyderabad recently as a precursor to the Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit recently.

Flipkart, Tanishq in pact

In the run-up to the holiday season, Flipkart will provide access to Mia by Tanishq. This will bring a wide range of gold and diamond jewellery to consumers across India. Over 900 unique Mia by Tanishq designs are available.

NEET, JEE toppers felicitated

The victory carnival of Allen Career Institute Pvt Ltd was recently organised in Kota. The students who were selected in the NEET-2022 and JEE-2022 were felicitated.

NHPC scholarship scheme

NHPC has extended the last date for applications for scholarship under “NHPC Sports Scholarship scheme for upcoming sportspersons” to January 5, 2023. The scholarships are aimed at creating a talent pool of sportspersons.

‘Game on India’ in Jalandhar

The biggest gaming zone “Game on India” is now open in PPR Mall, Jalandhar. Spread over 27,000 sq ft area, it will provide fun, excitement and entertainment for all age groups.

Plaksha varsity ceremony

The investiture ceremony of Plaksha University was organised at the recently held founder’s day. It aims to have 1,500 students and over 100 faculty members over the next 5 years.

Bridge Trust quiz

The Bridge Trust recently organised the Season 3 of the ‘Kaun Banega Social Sector Champion Quiz’. It was supported by NTPC and Jindal Steel & Power.

LG celebration offer

LG Electronics has announced “New seasons’ celebration” offering exclusive deals and assured gifts on purchase of home appliances. Consumers can avail this offer till December 31.

EssenceMediacom CEO

GroupM India has elevated Navin Khemka as CEO and Sonali Malaviya as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer of EssenceMediacom South Asia.

Two-day learning exchange

Indian School of Business (ISB), in partnership with Society for Rural, Urban & Tribal Initiative (SRUTI) and Vasundhara, hosted a two-day learning exchange on strengthening and building a robust & sustainable forest economy, anchored in secure tenure.

Croma ‘Festival of Dreams’

Croma has launched ‘Festival of Dreams’ campaign for the New Year sale. It has rolled out exciting offers on laptops, mobile phones, home appliances, TVs, among others.

Rasna in wellness sector

Rasna has forayed into health and wellness sector by launching four new products — 100% natural and pure honey, veggie overload quickie soup, choco spread and protein vita.

Placement offers at ISB

The recently concluded placements at the Indian School of Business (ISB) saw recruiters across sectors hiring in large numbers. As many as 222 companies made 1,578 offers to students.

SAT digital mock tests

TCY has launched mock test for SAT in digital format. Even the minutest details such as graphic calculator, annotate function, reference sheets and keyboard shortcuts are available.

Gupta CII YI Delhi chairman

YI Delhi recently celebrated its annual day recently. Baton was passed on from current chair Priyankar Baid to co-chair Alok Gupta. The event was attended by CII-YI national chair Raunak Goyal and CII Delhi state chair Madhav Singhania.