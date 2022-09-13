Powergrid organises CSR Conclave in Srinagar

PowerGrid recently held a CSR Conclave in Srinagar to bring all major PSUs on a single platform in CSR execution. All major PSUs participated.

Kalinga Institute bags UNESCO literacy prize

Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences, Bhubaneswar, has been conferred with UNESCO International Literacy Prize. It was presented at a function held in Côte d'Ivoire recently.

M&M unveils first electric SUV on World EV Day

M&M recently unveiled XUV4OO electric SUV on the eve of World EV Day. It is the first EV from Mahindra to feature the twin peaks logo.

Godrej Jersey expands flavoured milk basket

Godrej Jersey, a subsidiary of Godrej Agrovet, has launched ‘Nutty Badam’ flavoured milk. It provides a blend of nutrition, hydration and protein intake for health-conscious consumers.

IndianOil Director awarded

Dr SSV Ramakumar, Director (R&D), IndianOil, has been awarded Distinguished Alumnus Award by the IIT, Roorkee. The award was presented to him by Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, recently.

IndianOil gears up to serve new-age EV customers

V Satish Kumar, Director (Marketing), IndianOil, while greeting electric vehicle (EV) customers on World EV Day, said, “IndianOil is geared up to meet challenges of electric vehicles. Our services will include all kinds of energy offerings, including EV charging at our retail outlets.”

NHPC signs pact with Shikshan Vikas Seva Trust

NHPC has signed an MoU with Shikshan Vikas Seva Trust, Ahmedabad, for furnishing Shikshan Sankul Hostel Building at Sarkhej under its CSR initiative. It has sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for the project.

Allen students excel in JEE-Advanced exam

Allen classroom student Harsh Jakhar has secured AIR-48 in JEE-Advanced 2022 while twin brothers — Soumil Bansal and Somya Bansal — secured AIR 69 and AIR 92, respectively.

Pahwa unveils jersey of Avon Cycles’ cricket team

Rishi Pahwa and Mandeep Pahwa, joint MD and executive director, respectively, of Avon Cycles, Ludhiana, recently unveiled Avon team's jersey for Angad Singh Ahuja memorial cricket tourney.

Findoc organises ‘Treasury Management’ in Ludhiana

Financial services provider Findoc recently organised ‘Treasury Management’ in Ludhiana. Samir Arora from Helios Capital, Nilesh Shah from Kotak AMC, CA Rajendra Sharma from the BSE, Gaurav Kapoor from the NSE and Sanjay Gakhar from MCX, besides top industrialists attended the event.

TCY Learning Solutions awards star teachers

TCY Learning Solutions recently held an online award ceremony for star teachers selected from over 1,600 partner centres spread across 19 countries.

Swaraj Tractors crosses 20 lakh production milestone

Swaraj Tractors recently rolled out 20th lakh tractor from the company's plant in Mohali. It is a testament to customers’ trust in the brand, said Harish Chavan, CEO, Swaraj Division.

HDFC Bank issues India’s first e-bank guarantee

HDFC Bank has become the first bank in the country to issue an electronic bank guarantee (e-BG) in partnership with National E-Governance Services Ltd.

Toyota announces prices of Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota has announced the prices of its brand-new Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The variants are priced between Rs 15,11,000 and Rs 18,99,000.

LEAD launches India’s first Student Confidence Index

Edtech firm LEAD has launched India's first Student Confidence Index — a study that assesses confidence levels of schoolgoing students.

Pepperfry inaugurates first studio in Patiala

Pepperfry has launched its first studio in Patiala. The offline expansion is in line with the company’s plan to penetrate into niche markets and strengthen footprint.

Fashion brand ‘W’ unveils festive campaign

Women’s fashion brand ‘W’ has launched ‘Be the Same or Be W’ campaign, showcasing its latest collection for the festive season.

TCS, Karnataka Govt announce rural IT quiz

IT major TCS and the Department of Electronics, Karnataka, has opened registrations for the 23rd edition of the TCS Rural IT Quiz. It will be a part of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022.