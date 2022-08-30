Powergrid provides mobile medical units to Health Department

Powergrid recently handed over two mobile medical units fitted with advanced tuberculosis diagnostic and detection equipment to Himachal Health Department under CSR initiative.

IndianOil plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2046

IndianOil has resolved to achieve net-zero operational emissions by 2046. The plans encompass both Scope 1 & 2 emissions. IndianOil chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya announced this at the 63rd AGM held recently.

NHPC approves dividend of Rs 1.81/share for FY22

NHPC recently held its 46th AGM through video conferencing. It approved a dividend of Rs 1.81 per share for 2021-22, which is inclusive of interim dividend of Rs 1.31 per share paid in March, 2022.

Fortis holds workshop for healthcare professionals

Fortis Hospital, Mohali, recently held a workshop on the latest advancements in the field of kidney transplant coordination and transplant nursing.

Seminar on marketing and e-comm at Chitkara varsity

Chitkara Business School recently organised a two-day national seminar on “Emerging Perspective in Marketing and E-Commerce in India: A Digital India Initiative”. Eight eminent speakers from the industry and academia spoke on the occasion.

Clat Possible organises awareness summit

Clat Possible recently organised National Law School Awareness Summit in collaboration with the Times of India & NIE in Chandigarh. Over 400 students attended the summit.

NMIMS begins registration for MBA programmes

NMIMS has begun registration for MBA programmes through NMAT for the School of Business Management, Mumbai, and the School of Management in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai and Indore campuses.

Rajya Sabha MP Dr Ashok Mittal meets President

Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, MP, Rajya Sabha, and Chancellor of LPU, recently met President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi to congratulate her on being elected as the 15th President of India.

Royale Estate unveils ‘Apna Office Celebration’ campaign

Royal Estate Group has unveiled ‘Apna Office Celebration’ campaign for business owners and startups to own their office in Oxford Street being developed by the Group on the Chandigarh-Ambala Expressway.

Galgotias first pvt varsity in UP to get ‘NAAC A+’ score

Galgotias University has been awarded a score of 3.37 out of 4 (A+) by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) for its academic excellence. It is the only private university in UP to get such an accreditation.

MG Motors India Sonepat felicitates sportspersons

MG Motors Sonepat recently felicitated Commonwealth Games 2022 winners para powerlifter Sudhir, women hockey team players and boxing world record holder Martin Malik.

Tata Neu, HDFC Bank in pact for credit cards

Tata Neu and HDFC Bank have partnered to launch co-branded credit cards. The card will be launched in two variants — Tata Neu Plus HDFC Bank Credit Card and Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Bank Credit Card.

HLP Group organises Winfest for customers

HLP Group recently held a Winfest for its customers and channel partners. Three lucky customers and five channel partners were honoured.

Narayana to conduct test for scholarships

The 18th edition of Narayana Scholastic Aptitude Test (NSAT) for students studying in Classes VII to XII will be conducted at Narayana Coaching Centres in October and November.

HDFC Bank wins three Asiamoney awards

HDFC Bank has won three prestigious awards at the Asiamoney Best Bank Awards 2022. It has been adjudged number one in the categories of best domestic corporate bank, bank for SMEs and for diversity and inclusion.

Tecno unveils Camon 19 Pro

Tecno Mobile has launched Camon 19 Pro 5G. It is an archetype of a fine balance between technology and style.

Kotak MF Smart Facility

Kotak Mutual Fund has launched Smart Facility. It will be available for all open-ended equity schemes, equity index funds and Kotak Equity Hybrid Fund.