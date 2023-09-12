 Powergrid seminar : The Tribune India

Powergrid seminar

Powergrid seminar

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Powergrid recently organised a seminar on ‘Transnational Grid Interconnections for One Sun, One World, One Grid’ in New Delhi. The gathering was virtually addressed by Power Minister RK Singh.

FCI to e-auction surplus stock

To moderate the market price of wheat and rice, it has been decided by the MoCAF & PD, Govt. of India, to sell surplus stock through FCI under Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) at pre-determined price through e-auction in the open market.

Int’l conference at Akal varsity

The international conference on ‘Recent Advances on Green and Sustainable Developments’ was held at Akal University Talwandi Sabo, recently. As many as 384 participants were present.

Asian Paints’ lighting stores

The White Teak Company by Asian Paints has launched its premium lighting and décor showroom in Mohali, Amritsar and Ludhiana. It will offer a unique and immersive shopping experience with technological trends that will enhance customer service.

Small Scale Industry Day

HDFC Bank recently celebrated Small Scale Industry (SSI) Day by donating 50 tonne of waste paper to over 100 recyclers across the country to make eco-friendly useful products.

Axis Mutual Fund’s campaign

Axis Mutual Fund has launched #SochaSamjhaRisk campaign. It is aimed at encouraging investors to understand individual risk appetites with the help of a risk profiler.

ANBAI annual conclave

The Association of National Board Accredited Institutions (ANBAI) Conclave 2023, to recognise and celebrate excellence in medical education, was held at Amandeep College of Nursing, Amristar, recently.

Expo ‘INS-OUTS’ from Sept 15

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along with the IIA, CREDAI, SAMA, FSAI, IPA & ISHRAE, will organise the 9th edition of expo 'INS-OUTS 2023' from September 15 to 18 in Chandigarh.

Financial immunity study

SBI Life Insurance has unveiled the third edition of ‘Financial Immunity Study (F.I.) 3.0’ titled “Demystifying the Consumer's Illusions”. It unravels the myths of consumers about their financial preparedness towards financial security.

Medical physicists’ conclave

The Association of Medical Physicists of India (AMPI) recently organised its annual conference, AMPINC CON 2023 at the Mohandai Oswal Hospital, Ludhiana. Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh was the chief guest.

Tata Crucible Quiz winner

Garv Chandalia of Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET), Patiala, has emerged victorious in the Cluster 18 finals of the Tata Crucible Campus Quiz 2023.

Fermenta Biotech plant

Fermenta Biotech Ltd has inaugurated a premix plant in Kullu. The company can offer tailor-made premixes for industries, including staple food fortification, dietary supplements, ready-to-use therapeutic food and bakery products.

HDFC digital consumer loans

HDFC Bank has launched digital consumer loans. It has partnered with ShopSe, a 100% digital-first pay later platform to enable credit for all. It empowers customers to embrace the benefits of credit, without the need for physical documents.

MMTC-PAMP store in Chd

MMTC-PAMP, India’s only LBMA-accredited gold and silver refinery, has opened its first exclusive store in Chandigarh.

Swaraj unveils new tractors

Swaraj Tractors has introduced a new range of tractors in 40 to 50 HP category. The new range epitomises its steadfast dedication to advancing India's agricultural mechanisation. 

