Powergrid wins 6 projects via competitive bidding

Power Grid Corporation of India (Powergrid) has bagged six projects in the tariff-based competitive bidding conducted by REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd.
PFC, Japan Bank for Int’l Cooperation in pact
Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has signed a pact with Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC). The JBIC has proposed to finance some of the PFC’s projects which ensure reduction in gas emissions.
Drone-based transmission line patrolling by Powergrid
Powergrid has initiated use of drones for extra high voltage transmission line patrolling to identify defects. They are being deployed for tower inspection, clearance measurement and vegetation management.
PFC, IISc in pact for new energy research building
PFC has signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to support establishing a state-of-the-art building that will house the Interdisciplinary Centre for Energy Research.
Davender Shyam takes over as HP State Coop Bank chief
Davender Singh Shyam recently took over as the Chairman of The HP State Cooperative Bank in the presence of Theog MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore and Shimla Urban MLA Harish Janartha.
Hippo Stores inaugurates franchise store in Ludhiana
Hippo Stores has inaugurated its store in Ludhiana. It showcases over 12,000 products from more than 70 brands.
Hobbies carnival at Adesh medical institute, Bathinda
Adesh Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Bathinda, recently held hobbies event as part of Arrhythmia 2023. Dr Harkiran Kaur, Dean, Faculty, and Dr Kavita Kaushal, Principal, College of Physiotherapy, were the chief guest on the first and second day, respectively.
SIHM, Dharamsala, students to get degree from JNU
Students of the State Institute of Hotel Management (SIHM), Dharamsala, will get degree from JNU, Delhi. The MoU between them was signed recently.
Ankit Gupta elected member of FHRAI executive committee
Ankit Gupta, president of Chandigarh Hospitality Association, has been elected member executive committee of the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Association of India (FHRAI).
playR is merchandise partner of Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings has announced playR as its merchandise for the IPL aimed at helping fans to show their support by providing them with accessories.
HDFC arm unveils ‘Life Smart Pension Plus’
HDFC Life has launched HDFC Life Smart Pension Plus - a plan to achieve financial independence after retirement.
ICICI Pru Life Insurance launches ‘Pru Gold’
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has launched ICICI Pru Gold — a savings product to create an additional income.
Tecno Spark 10 universe
Tecno has unveiled Spark 10 universe. It is a combination of superior performance with trendy design.
NSDC, Lamrin varsity join hands for employment
National Skill Development Corporation's subsidiary NSDC International has collaborated with Lamrin Tech Skill University (LTSU) to organise International Kaushal Mahotsav.
HDFC Bank launches Regalia Gold credit card
HDFC Bank has launched Regalia Gold credit card. It is packed with best-in-class travel and lifestyle benefits.
Tata AIA launches NFO for two funds
Tata AIA Life Insurance has launched NFOs for Sustainable Equity Fund & Dynamic Advantage Fund at an NAV of Rs 10 per unit under the aegis of #ProtectYourFuture.
Croma unveils own label in QLED TV, water purifier
Croma has launched its own-label product line. The range includes QLED TVs and water purifiers designed to transform lifestyles.
Conference on AI at Plaksha University
Plaksha University recently organised ConfAI — the 2nd annual academic conference on artificial intelligence. The initiative aligns with the university's purpose of reimagining tech education to solve complex problems.
‘Shades of Women’ event to celebrate womanhood
The Women's Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI) recently held an event 'Shades of Women' to celebrate womanhood in Chandigarh. It was attended by over 150 women.
