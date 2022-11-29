Prannoy and Radhika Roy resign as Directors on board of RRPRH

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 29

News broadcaster NDTV’s owner and founder husband-and-wife team Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy have resigned as Directors on Board of RRPR Holding Private Limited (RRPRH), the stock exchanges were told in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

In a regulatory filing, NDTV Ltd said Sudipta Bhattacharya, Sanjay Pugalia and Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan have been appointed as Directors on the Board of RRPRH, with immediate effect.

The Adani group had acquired 99.5 per cent holding in RRPR Holding Private Ltd, the promoter group vehicle of news media company New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV).