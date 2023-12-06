Prasanth Kumar elected AAAI president again

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 5

Prasanth Kumar, CEO (South Asia), Group M Media (India) Pvt Ltd., was re-elected president of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) for the year 2023-24 at its annual general meeting (AGM) held recently. Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, was unanimously elected vice-president.

While addressing the AGM, Prasanth Kumar said: “Our collective vision is to strengthen an inclusive environment, actively engaging with all stakeholders to shape a dynamic and future-ready organisation.”

Other elected members of the Board include Sam Balsara (Madison Communications Pvt Ltd), Tanya Goyal (Everest Brand Solutions Pvt Ltd), Vishandas Hardasani (Matrix Publicities and Media India Pvt Ltd), Mohit Joshi (Havas Media India Pvt Ltd) and Kunal Lalani (Crayons Advertising Ltd).